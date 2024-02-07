AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

Ticketing company AXS has announced the addition of Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer.

Ruxin, who will report directly to CEO Bryan Perez, will lead overall strategy and corporate development opportunities globally, working closely with business leaders around the world.

Before joining AXS, experienced entrepreneur and media executive Ruxin held positions as COO and CMO of music streaming service Rdio and chief innovation officer at Universal McCann and McCann Erikson.

“As the live event business continues to experience unprecedented global growth across sports, music, and festivals, AXS, and the AEG family, are perfectly positioned to become the most consumer-friendly and fan-forward business in the world,” says Ruxin.

“AXS is primed for the next growth stage and Marc will be a key player in our success”

“After a career in and around this industry, the opportunity to help AXS become the dominant global ticketing platform is the culmination of everything I have been working towards. What Bryan and the team have been able to build in a short time is an incredible accomplishment. I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

Ruxin will take over corporate strategy and development responsibilities previously held by Blaine Legere, who transitioned to president – international late last year.

“Marc’s innate ability to successfully evaluate promising companies, his entrepreneurial prowess, and experience as an innovator and advisor in tech and live entertainment make Marc a great fit as we push our business forward,” adds Perez. “AXS is primed for the next growth stage and Marc will be a key player in our success.”

As well as upping Legere from his former role as SVP of corporate strategy & emerging markets, the AEG-owned ticketing company promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America at the end of 2023 to help manage its rapid growth.

