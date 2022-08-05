Ticketmaster partners with TikTok for in-app purchases

The new feature enables users of the short-form video platform to discover events and purchase tickets directly through the app

Ticketmaster has teamed up with TikTok to launch an in-app feature that enables users of the short-form video platform to discover events and purchase tickets directly through the app.

The feature will allow creators such as artists, promoters and venues to add destination links to their videos, though the feature will only be available to select creators at first and scaled to more users over time.

Eligible creators can now select the “add link” after tapping and selecting the new Ticketmaster option before posting a video. Creators can then search for any event on Ticketmaster and then select “add to video” to add the link.

Once creators share their video, it will display the event link on the bottom-left to allow viewers to click and purchase tickets via an in-app browser.

The feature matches users with events they might be interested in based on their preferences. If users find something they are interested in, they can see if their friends have matched with the same event.

A spokesperson for Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster said the partnership will “empower event organisers and creators to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way”. TikTok has more than one billion monthly active users.

The likes of Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, Backstreet Boys and WWE have already begun using the feature.

The partnership comes five months after Ticketmaster teamed up with Snapchat to allow users to find live events via the app’s Snap Map feature. It also follows Live Nation partnering with Snapchat for AR experiences at events.

