news

Scottish festivals unite to launch new partnership

Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace have combined for a joint event, with a helping hand from promoter Regular Music

By James Hanley on 11 Mar 2024

Symphotech oversaw H&S and sound monitoring at the Let's Rock festivals

Let's Rock


Scottish festivals Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace have joined forces for a new partnership.

The link-up unites the two brands, with the first joint “super-festival” to take place on 10-11 August in Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian, featuring the likes of Ali Campbell, Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids, Toyah and Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace are working alongside Scottish music promoter Regular Music “to create a strong and compelling festival experience for audiences” across the two-day event.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Party at The Palace,” says Nick Billinghurst of UK Live, owner of Let’s Rock Scotland. “We discovered that our values align and that we put equal importance on what we feel festivals represent. Teaming up makes perfect sense, both organisationally and emotionally, and we’ll be bringing the very best of both festivals to Linlithgow this summer.”

“It is something that we have been wanting to do for a few years and we are very excited about what the future will bring”

Edinburgh-based Regular is Scotland’s longest established independent music promoter. German powerhouse DEAG announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the company in December 2022, having secured a majority stake in UK Live the previous year.

“We are delighted to bring a little of our knowledge and experience to help the dynamic duo in their quest to present the best party weekend in Scotland,” says Mark Mackie, CEO of Regular Music.

This year marks 10 years since the very first Party at The Palace.

“We are absolutely delighted to be teaming up with UK Live,” says Party at The Palace director John Richardson. “It is something that we have been wanting to do for a few years and we are very excited about what the future will bring. They have a vast wealth of experience and knowledge which we will no doubt benefit from.”

 

