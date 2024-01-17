Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

New UK venue Bradford Live has unveiled two events that will form part of its launch season this autumn.

Thank you for the Music, The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA will take place at the 4,000-cap venue on Friday 8 November, while Legend – The Music of Bob Marley will land on Friday 29 November.

Developer Bradford Live will hand the art deco former Odeon cinema over to operator the NEC Group by mid-2024, before the group completes the final fit out in the following months.

“We’ve now arrived in our year of opening and to be able to start announcing events is extremely exciting,” says general manager Darren Moore, who previously served at Bonus Arena Hull, York Barbican and First Direct Arena Leeds.

The West Yorkshire venue’s 1930s ballroom will also become a 500-person capacity space for entertainment, conferencing and banqueting events.

“It is great to confirm that the venue’s transformation is now at the phase where we are able to formally contract events,” says Moore. “We expect to attract 300,000 visitors each year through hosting a calendar of 200+ world class music, comedy, and family entertainment events, as well as providing the city with great conference, meeting, and banqueting spaces.

“Anticipation for the grand opening continues to build in and around Bradford, and we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences for all.”

Under its former name of The Gaumont, the historic building welcomed legends such as Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles in the 1960s. The building then became an Odeon cinema and Top Rank Bingo club, before closing its doors in 2000.

Following a successful campaign to save the building, Bradford Live came in to find a long-term viable use for the venue in 2012 and secured the NEC Group as the venue’s future operator in 2017.

“Our vision is to create a cultural hub for the region that will celebrate the city and venue’s heritage, whilst ensuring world-class event spaces for generations to come,” adds Bradford Live’s Lee Craven. “It’s been a long journey, but the launch season is now in sight.”

