DEAG acquires Scotland’s Regular Music

The German powerhouse has expanded its international network by taking a majority stake in the Edinburgh-based independent promoter

German powerhouse DEAG has further expanded its international promoting network and enhanced its UK activities by acquiring a majority stake in Scotland’s Regular Music.

Edinburgh-based Regular is the country’s longest established independent music promoter and has staged concerts by acts such as REM, Oasis, Tom Waits, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Boby Dylan and Lana Del Rey. CEO Mark Mackie will remain a shareholder in the company and will continue to manage the firm in the long term.

Regular Music is also a key partner of Scottish talent including The Proclaimers, Primal Scream, Garbage, The Jesus & Mary Chain and Mogwai.

“We admire the achievements of Mark with Regular Music in Scotland and are excited about the opportunity to support the business in the future whilst creating synergies between all of our UK companies including Belladrum,” says DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow. “DEAG’s success is based on entrepreneurship and Mark will be a valued addition to our group of entrepreneurs. DEAG‘s presence in the UK and Ireland will be significantly strengthened through this new partnership and it fits extremely well with our strategy to further grow our business in our core markets.”

“It’s clear that DEAG care deeply about local identity and autonomy and with Stuart Galbraith and his team at Kili it has been proven to work”

Regular also produces the award-winning annual Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of concerts in Glasgow, which has featured the likes of Brian Wilson, The National, Pixies, Patti Smith, Van Morrison and Texas.

DEAG’s Kilimanjaro subsidiary already owns and operates Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Scotland’s largest camping festival and the acquisition of Regular will add significantly to the Group’s footprint in Scotland.

The Belladrum Inverness office and the Regular Edinburgh office will now liaise extensively together.

“Lots of my agent friends have been telling me for years I needed more of a global presence but until I met with DEAG I had never felt comfortable enough with anyone to form such a partnership,” says Mackie. “However, it’s clear that DEAG care deeply about local identity and autonomy and with Stuart Galbraith and his team at Kili it has been proven to work so I’m delighted to be joining up with a like minded group of people moving forward.

“I have personally known Stuart for more than 35 years, since we both started out in the business and am very much looking forward to working closely with him and the Kilimanjaro gang.”

