Colombian promoters unite to form Breakfast Live

Breakfast Club and TBL Live say the union will "open a new chapter in the entertainment industry" in the region

Colombian promoters Breakfast Club and TBL Live have joined forces to create new entertainment company Breakfast Live.

The combined firm plans to stage around 60 events in 2024, including reggae event Entono Soundsystem at Bogotá’s Movistar Arena, featuring The Wailers ft. Julian Marley and Inner Circle on 11 May, and the disco-oriented Boogie Nights W on 15 May, starring Kool and The Gang and The Village People.

Additionally, the inaugural Tomorrowland presents Core Medellín will premiere from 11-12 May.

“At TBL Live, we are fans of the fans, and this union of forces and talents will open a new chapter in the entertainment industry,” says Andrea Valencia, CEO of TBL. “Two Colombian companies synergise to create opportunities for the audiences, bringing them closer to their favourite artists.

“Starting today, we are Breakfast Live, and we are here to host the best stories, moving emotions through music and culture.”

“From now on, we cease to be simply a club, and we become a platform for tireless creators, eternal visionaries, and dream makers”

Breakfast Live will organise live music shows, tours, cultural and family events, and will continue to expand Breakfast Club’s festival portfolio, which includes brands such as La Solar, Ritvales and La Verbena.

“Today, our paths cross to reach new horizons,” adds Carlos Franco, CEO of Breakfast Club. “From now on, we cease to be simply a club, and we become a platform for tireless creators, eternal visionaries, and dream makers that we will bring to reality with the same love with which they were imagined.”

Both Breakfast Club, which was founded in 2013, and TBL Live, launched in 2018 by CLK, will continue to operate other business verticals independently from event promotion.

Breakfast Club currently holds 15 to 20 events per year, with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 40,000, while TBL Live has worked with acts such as Disclosure, Martin Garrix, Morat, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, Maluma and Kygo, and has also staged concerts in Spain, Chile, and Ecuador.

