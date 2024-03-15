x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Colombian promoters unite to form Breakfast Live

Breakfast Club and TBL Live say the union will "open a new chapter in the entertainment industry" in the region

By James Hanley on 15 Mar 2024

Tomorrowland's CORE stage

Tomorrowland's CORE stage


Colombian promoters Breakfast Club and TBL Live have joined forces to create new entertainment company Breakfast Live.

The combined firm plans to stage around 60 events in 2024, including reggae event Entono Soundsystem at Bogotá’s Movistar Arena, featuring The Wailers ft. Julian Marley and Inner Circle on 11 May, and the disco-oriented Boogie Nights W on 15 May, starring Kool and The Gang and The Village People.

Additionally, the inaugural Tomorrowland presents Core Medellín will premiere from 11-12 May.

“At TBL Live, we are fans of the fans, and this union of forces and talents will open a new chapter in the entertainment industry,” says Andrea Valencia, CEO of TBL. “Two Colombian companies synergise to create opportunities for the audiences, bringing them closer to their favourite artists.

“Starting today, we are Breakfast Live, and we are here to host the best stories, moving emotions through music and culture.”

“From now on, we cease to be simply a club, and we become a platform for tireless creators, eternal visionaries, and dream makers”

Breakfast Live will organise live music shows, tours, cultural and family events, and will continue to expand Breakfast Club’s festival portfolio, which includes brands such as La Solar, Ritvales and La Verbena.

“Today, our paths cross to reach new horizons,” adds Carlos Franco, CEO of Breakfast Club. “From now on, we cease to be simply a club, and we become a platform for tireless creators, eternal visionaries, and dream makers that we will bring to reality with the same love with which they were imagined.”

Both Breakfast Club, which was founded in 2013, and TBL Live, launched in 2018 by CLK, will continue to operate other business verticals independently from event promotion.

Breakfast Club currently holds 15 to 20 events per year, with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 40,000, while TBL Live has worked with acts such as Disclosure, Martin Garrix, Morat, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, Maluma and Kygo, and has also staged concerts in Spain, Chile, and Ecuador.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Tomorrowland's CORE stage
News|22 Jan 2024

Tomorrowland partners on new Colombian festival

The 10,000-capacity event in Medellín will centre Tomorrowland's newly built CORE stage, which stands at 17 metres high

News|15 Nov 2023

Jay Marciano confirmed for ILMC Breakfast Meeting

The AEG Presents chairman and CEO will feature in conversation with Ed Bicknell as part of the 36th International Live Music Conference

News|01 Mar 2024

Jay Marciano shines at ILMC’s Breakfast Meeting

The respected executive discussed his career with raconteur Ed Bicknell, who was making his swansong as host after 23 years

Symphotech oversaw H&S and sound monitoring at the Let's Rock festivals
News|11 Mar 2024

Scottish festivals unite to launch new partnership

Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace have combined for a joint event, with a helping hand from promoter Regular Music

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

Popular articles

news|11 Mar 2024

Appeals court backs Lizzo over $5m festival fee

news|11 Mar 2024

Music festival ‘visionary’ Vince Power dies at 76

news|12 Mar 2024

Artists withdraw from SXSW over Israel-Gaza war

news|13 Mar 2024

Festival bills ’24: Paléo, Lolla Berlin, Pukkelpop

news|13 Mar 2024

SXSW responds to criticism amid artist boycott

news|12 Mar 2024

Madonna to wrap up tour with Copacabana Beach gig?

news|13 Mar 2024

UK ticket touts convicted in ‘landmark’ £6.5m case

news|12 Mar 2024

Behind the scenes of P!nk’s Summer Carnival

news|11 Mar 2024

Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

news|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Tomorrowland's CORE stage
News|22 Jan 2024

Tomorrowland partners on new Colombian festival

The 10,000-capacity event in Medellín will centre Tomorrowland's newly built CORE stage, which stands at 17 metres high

News|15 Nov 2023

Jay Marciano confirmed for ILMC Breakfast Meeting

The AEG Presents chairman and CEO will feature in conversation with Ed Bicknell as part of the 36th International Live Music Conference

News|01 Mar 2024

Jay Marciano shines at ILMC’s Breakfast Meeting

The respected executive discussed his career with raconteur Ed Bicknell, who was making his swansong as host after 23 years

Symphotech oversaw H&S and sound monitoring at the Let's Rock festivals
News|11 Mar 2024

Scottish festivals unite to launch new partnership

Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace have combined for a joint event, with a helping hand from promoter Regular Music

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

Latest jobs

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£38K - £45K

Ticketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£34K - £40K

Programming Manager, The StreetCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £42K + Bonus

Grants & Programme ManagerPRS Foundation

London, UKPart Time£17K - £18.75K