Second Avicii tribute concert announced

Together For a Better Day will be held at Stockholm's Avicii Arena on 6 December to raise awareness of mental health

The Tim Bergling Foundation has announced an Avicii tribute concert will take place in Sweden this December.

The second Together For a Better Day event will be held at the 15,000-cap Avicii Arena (formerly the Ericsson Globe) in Stockholm on 6 December to raise awareness of mental health-related issues.

Tickets for the charity concert are priced from SEK195-395 (€17-34), with acts to include Yung Lean, Griff, Cherrie, Dan Tyminski ,Cleo, Jireel, Daniela Rathana, Adaam, Jelassi + Ayan Ahmed, Hurula, Thomas Stenström and Wermland Operas Orkester, among others.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018 aged just 28. He had retired from touring two years earlier.

The Tim Bergling Foundation was set up by the Swedish DJ’s family following his death to raise money for mental health-related issues and suicide prevention.

The first Avicii Tribute Concert was held at Stockholm’s Friends Arena in December 2019

The Ericsson Globe was renamed Avicii Arena by Stockhom Live in 2021 in his memory. The ASM Global company partnered with the charity, along with local sponsors Trygg-Hansa and Bauhaus, to transform the venue into a “global symbol for mental illness prevention”.

“With our worldwide reach, ASM Global takes tremendous pride in not only presenting unparalleled entertainment experiences but also in playing a positive role in the lives of our millions of guests in countries throughout the world,” said ASM president and CEO Ron Bension at the time. “We’re honoured to participate in this collaboration to help prevent mental illness.”

Artists including David Guetta, Kygo, Rita Ora and Adam Lambert participated in the first Avicii Tribute Concert in December 2019. The concert was held at Stockholm’s Friends Arena and featured music from Avicii’s posthumously released album Tim, performed for the first time.

The event, which drew the stadium’s record attendance of 58,163, featured 19 of the singers who appeared on Avicii’s songs, performing alongside a 30-piece band. Sets from fellow DJs included Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Nicky Romero.

