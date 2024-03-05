Barbie The Movie: In Concert tour announced

The smash-hit film will be projected onto a giant LED Screen, accompanied by live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta

Live Nation and Mattel, Inc have announced a North American film with orchestra tour of Barbie The Movie: In Concert.

Produced by Overture Global Entertainment, the live-to-film concert experience will see the smash-hit film projected onto a giant LED Screen, accompanied by live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta.

Starting on 2 July and visiting 37 cities including a previously announced 27 July date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta – a special presentation from orchestrator and executive producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-colour orchestra – will perform the film’s award-winning score.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winning producer Macy Schmidt. who recently became the first woman of colour orchestrator in Broadway history.

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” adds Schmidt. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.

“Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.’”

Barbie The Movie: In Concert will also include a touring road crew consisting of a lineup of all-women technical and production professionals. In addition, it will feature special limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities and more.

“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before.” says Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel. “The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”

The highest grossing film of last year, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie was released worldwide on 21 July 2023. It received more than 450 industry nominations and 120 wins, including eight Academy Award nominations.

Music from Barbie was nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, with three wins in key categories including Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media (Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Barbie: The Movie In Concert Dates:

July 2, 2024: Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3: Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5: Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 6: Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 7: Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

July 8: Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

July 10: Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 12: Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

July 13: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

July 15: Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theater

July 17: Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18: Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20: Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21: Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

July 25: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26: Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheater

July 27: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

July 28: Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31: Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

August 2: Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4: Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

August 6: Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 7: Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

August 8: Tinley Park, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

August 10: Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 11: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

August 12: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

August 14: Darien Lake, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15: Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre

August 16: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

August 17: Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18: Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

