Barbie The Movie: In Concert tour announced

Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The smash-hit film will be projected onto a giant LED Screen, accompanied by live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta
By James Hanley on 05 Mar 2024
Live Nation and Mattel, Inc have announced a North American film with orchestra tour of Barbie The Movie: In Concert.
Produced by Overture Global Entertainment, the live-to-film concert experience will see the smash-hit film projected onto a giant LED Screen, accompanied by live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta.
Starting on 2 July and visiting 37 cities including a previously announced 27 July date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta – a special presentation from orchestrator and executive producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-colour orchestra – will perform the film’s award-winning score.
The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winning producer Macy Schmidt. who recently became the first woman of colour orchestrator in Broadway history.
“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” adds Schmidt. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.
Barbie The Movie: In Concert will also include a touring road crew consisting of a lineup of all-women technical and production professionals
“Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.’”
Barbie The Movie: In Concert will also include a touring road crew consisting of a lineup of all-women technical and production professionals. In addition, it will feature special limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities and more.
“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before.” says Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel. “The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”
The highest grossing film of last year, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie was released worldwide on 21 July 2023. It received more than 450 industry nominations and 120 wins, including eight Academy Award nominations.
Music from Barbie was nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, with three wins in key categories including Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media (Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Barbie: The Movie In Concert Dates:
July 2, 2024: Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 3: Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5: Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 6: Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 7: Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
July 8: Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 9: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
July 10: Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 12: Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
July 13: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
July 15: Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theater
July 17: Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18: Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20: Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21: Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre
July 25: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26: Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheater
July 27: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
July 28: Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 31: Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
August 2: Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 3: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4: Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
August 6: Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 7: Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
August 8: Tinley Park, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 9: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
August 10: Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 11: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
August 12: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
August 14: Darien Lake, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 15: Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre
August 16: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
August 17: Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18: Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.