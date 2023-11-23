PROFILE

news

Avicii Arena launches unique merch store offer

Customers can only pay for merchandise "with their emotions" at the new in-venue-store as part of a mental health initiative

By James Hanley on 23 Nov 2023

Avicii Arena


image © Sören Andersson/2see AB

A new store is opening inside Sweden’s Avicii Arena with the twist that customers can only pay for merchandise with their emotions.

The Break The Silence campaign has been launched today by the naming right partners behind the Stockholm venue to raise awareness around young people’s mental health.

Avicii Arena was established in May 2021 through a collaboration between the Tim Bergling Foundation, Trygg-Hansa, BAUHAUS, and ASM Global. Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018 aged just 28. The Tim Bergling Foundation was set up by the Swedish DJ’s family following his death to raise money for mental health-related issues and suicide prevention.

The new store, which will be accessible to visitors during event nights, will sell exclusive items such as a limited-edition cap designed by artist ANJI. To buy the cap, customers can scan a QR code and answer a few questions focused around their emotional state in that moment. A digital receipt will then be sent and the item can be collected. During the opening of the store in Avicii Arena, licensed psychologists and counsellors will be on-site for those seeking assistance.

“This in-venue-store is truly the first of its kind, and we hope it contributes to breaking the stigma around discussing emotions”

“This in-venue-store is truly the first of its kind, and we hope it contributes to breaking the stigma around discussing emotions,” says Alexandra Björnsson, project manager at the Tim Bergling Foundation. “Simultaneously, it’s crucial to focus 100% on the young here and be willing to really listen and support. Through this initiative, we aim to create an inclusive atmosphere where discussing emotions and mental health is natural, offering young people the tools they need to thrive.”

The store opening marks the beginning of a string of activity from Break The Silence, focusing on openness and breaking the stigma around discussing emotions, to prevent young people from experiencing mental health issues and ensuring they receive the necessary support.

“Learning to express and manage emotions helps children and young people feel better,” adds Björnsson. “Research indicates that the ability to communicate feelings, coupled with positive relationships with adults, is among the most critical protective factors in life against issues like depression and suicide. If you early on learn to articulate emotions it can provide a solid shield for the future.”

A second Avicii tribute concert, Together For a Better Day, will be held at the 15,000-cap arena (formerly the Ericsson Globe) on 6 December.

 

