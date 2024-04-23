Coachella faces fine as LDR set runs past curfew

Lana Del Rey's weekend two headline set reportedly overran by 13 minutes, triggering a $28,000 fine for organisers

Coachella is reportedly facing a fine after Lana Del Rey’s weekend two headline set ran over curfew.

The 2024 edition of the Goldenvoice-promoted festival concluded at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from 19-21 April, topped by Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt.

A City of Indio representative tells TMZ that Del Rey’s Friday night (19 April) performance, which included guest appearances by Camila Cabello, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff, overran by 13 minutes, triggering a US$28,000 (€26,200) fine.

Last year, deputy city manager Scott Trujillo told the Desert Sun that organisers were fined $117,000 after three sets – by Frank Ocean (25 minutes over), Calvin Harris (22 minutes) and Bad Bunny (25 minutes) – broke the city-mandated curfew on 2023’s opening weekend.

It reports that a 2013 city permit states that all shows must finish by 1am on Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sunday. The conditions state that Goldenvoice will be fined $20,000 each time a performance breaches that curfew, plus $1,000 a minute starting at the sixth minute after that cutoff point.

Arrests on weekend one were down 20% on last year, with the Indio Police Department reporting a total of 81 arrests compared to 102 during its first weekend in 2023. Hospitalisations also decreased from 12 months ago.

This year’s bill also features the likes of Blur, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste and Le Sserafim, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbing, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty and DJ Snake.

Coachella 2025 is set for the weekends of April 11-13 & 18-20, with advance sales beginning on Friday 3 May.

