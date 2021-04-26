fbpx

news

IQ launches Recovery Sessions webinars

The new monthly video series, which is free to IQ subscribers, will serve as a single reference point as the industry gears up for reopening

By IQ on 26 Apr 2021

Recovery Sessions

IQ today announces the launch of the Recovery Sessions, a new monthly series of half-day webinars that will keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening.

Starting 13 May, the Recovery Sessions will invite key principals from across the business, as well as science, technology and health and safety professionals, to present the latest advances, updates and information around live music’s post-pandemic recovery.

Topics covered will include the latest Covid-19 mitigation strategies, market comparisons, updates on vaccines and testing, reopening schedules, new technology and recent pilots and tests, while Q&As will feature leading scientists, epidemiologists and other health experts, as well as industry heads.

The Recovery Sessions will run for an initial six sessions and continue as long as there is a need for them. All Recovery Sessions events will be free to access for IQ subscribers, with the webinars taking place here on the IQ site.

“Recovery Sessions will promote an industry-led, coherent approach with joined-up thinking”

“During ILMC in March 2021 it became very clear that there are varying points of view, as well as a degree of difference in the level of approach, to solving the issues that the pandemic has presented,” says IQ editor Gordon Masson, “and with developments happening so quickly, and guidance and protocols being updated so swiftly, there is a need for a regular single reference point that brings everything together.

“Recovery Sessions will promote an industry-led, coherent approach with joined-up thinking that will be so critical to reopening in a functional and efficient manner.”

The first four Recovery Sessions events will take place on 13 May, 17 June, 15 July and 12 August.

For more information, or to get involved, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net. To subscribe to IQ for just £5.99 a month, click here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

