PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ticketek launches accessible ticket booking platform

"Our engineers have built a truly world-class and equitable experience and I could not be more proud of our work"

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Nov 2023

Frontier partnered with Ticketek for the record-breaking Australian leg of Ed Sheeran's ÷ tour

TEG-owned ticketing, data and analytics firm Ticketek is rolling out an online accessible ticket booking platform, with the aim to make purchasing tickets easier for people with disability and their companions, family and friends.

The Australian firm’s bespoke digital solution enables customers to choose specific seats within a venue to match their needs and buy both accessible and non-accessible tickets within the same transaction.

There are several types of accessible seating available through the new digital platform, including for customers who use wheelchairs, require easy access, have a vision impairment or use a hearing loop. Companion tickets can also be purchased – allowing fans with disabilities to redeem a complimentary companion ticket for any seat within a venue.

Accessible seating can now be booked online for selected events at more than 30 venues including Allianz Stadium (NSW), Suncorp Stadium (QLD) and Sidney Myer Music Bowl (VIC). The digital booking option will be gradually rolled out to other venues where Ticketek is the authorised ticketing provider.

“At Ticketek, we believe that all Australians should have equal opportunities to attend their favourite events”

Ticketek says it has listened to customer feedback and consulted with government bodies, industry partners, and advocacy groups including Spinal Life Australia and the Physical Disability Council of NSW to improve the booking experience of people with disability, which accounts for around 1 in 6 (18%) or 4.4 million people in Australia.

“At Ticketek, we believe that all Australians should have equal opportunities to attend their favourite events,” says Cameron Hoy, managing director Ticketek. “Offering an ideal purchasing experience for accessible seating is a project we hold close to our hearts. We are aware that the process has not been as easy as it should be to date, so we are delighted to be delivering this improved experience for fans and their companions.

“Our engineers have built a truly world-class and equitable experience and I could not be more proud of our work and dedication to date. In particular, I would like to thank industry partners, advocacy groups Spinal Life Australia and the Physical Disability Council of NSW and the many customers who have assisted us in designing this solution.

“Like all technology, it will continue to evolve over time. Ticketek are committed to work with our partners, advocacy groups and industry stakeholders to ensure our solution continues to meet industry standards, and leverages the latest technology available to facilitate the best user experience for all consumers.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|20 Nov 2023

MSG reacts after London Sphere plans rejected

news|21 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

news|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

news|21 Nov 2023

Live Nation issued with subpoena by US Senate

news|21 Nov 2023

Woman dies after fall at Robbie Williams concert

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of Fan ExperienceCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K + Bonus

IT Support EngineerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £32K

Head of Theatrical Licensing (VP Theatrical Licensing) Maternity CoverThe Really Useful Group Ltd.

London, UKTemporaryCompetitive

Ticketing Manager, FestivalsAEG Presents

LondonFull Time£32K - £38K + Benefits