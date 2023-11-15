DF Concerts to bring Summer Sessions to Stirling

The move signals further expansion for the live music series, which will debut in five new destinations in England and Wales next year

Promoter DF Concerts is bringing Scotland’s long-running Summer Sessions to the foot of Stirling Castle, Stirling City Park in 2024.

The announcement comes just weeks after DF, Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor announced the live music series will expand to five new destinations in England and Wales next year.

Stirling, which is within an hour’s travel time for 50% of Scotland’s population, joins Edinburgh and Glasgow as Summer Sessions hosts in Scotland. New 15,000 to 30,000-cap events are also set to take place in Bedford’s Bedford Park, Chepstow Racecourse, Derby’s Markeaton Park, Plymouth’s The Hoe and Southampton’s Guildhall Square.

“Summer Sessions has gone from strength to strength with the announcement of more cities hosting events in 2024 and Stirling Summer Sessions will be a very welcome addition to Scotland’s event calendar next year,” says DF CEO Geoff Ellis. “Stirling City Park is a very unique event space, sitting in the dramatic shadow of Stirling Castle and we cannot wait to bring some world-class acts to the city as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.”

Founded in Glasgow back in 2013 and expanded to Edinburgh in 2018, Summer Sessions has showcased acts including The Cure, Simple Minds, Florence & the Machine and Paloma Faith. The first headliners announced for 2024 are Nile Rodgers & Chic – who will play Bedford and Southampton on 7 July and 23 June, respectively – and Jess Glynne, who will perform in Bedford on 28 June.

“Stirling City Park will be a superb venue for the Summer Sessions, as it has been for previous large-scale concerts and events”

“Next year is the Burgh of Stirling’s 900th anniversary so it’s hugely exciting and fitting for us to host the Summer Sessions for the first time as we celebrate this major milestone,” says Stirling Council leader Cllr Chris Kane.

“With its stunning backdrop of Stirling Castle and accessible location near the city centre, Stirling City Park will be a superb venue for the Summer Sessions, as it has been for previous large-scale concerts and events. We can’t wait to welcome music fans from across the country for this major festival and to showcase everything Stirling has to offer.”

Dates and the full programme of events will be be announced soon.

Next year’s Glasgow Summer Sessions will return to Bellahouston Park after a brief hiatus, while Edinburgh Summer Sessions will now take place at the Royal Highland Showgrounds, which hosted Connect Festival, Paolo Nutini and The Killers in 2023.

