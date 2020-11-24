Winter Wonderbands: New Signings playlist

The hottest new music for December, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary

The December edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The December playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the November edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for December’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA YDE Stopped Buying Diamonds CAA Priya Ragu Good Love 2.0 CAA Cassowary Starlife CAA Bree Runway ATM CAA Cole LC Westbrook ICM KAMAUU Mango ICM Coi Leray Slide ICM Q Take Me Where Your Heart Is ITB Anna Fast ITB Dead Poet Society CoDA ITB Devon Why Do We Wake Up? (Before The Good Bit) ITB Juanita Stein 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ITB Lonely The Brave Bright Eyes Paradigm Addison Grace Overthink Paradigm Do Nothing Glueland Paradigm Prospa The Thrill Paradigm Kokoroko Baba Ayoola Paradigm Tora Call Your name UTA Boyband Tattoo UTA Denise Chaila Chaila UTA poutyface Deathwish UTA moa moa Spinning UTA Alina Pash Dengi ATC Black Country New Road Science Fair ATC Katy J Pearson Something Real ATC Sprints Manifesto ATC Kacy & Clayton, Marlon Williams Arahura ATC Tim Atlas Wallflower Primary Miloe Winona Primary July Jones 2020 Girls Primary IC3PEAK TRRST Primary All Time Low Monsters Primary Moore Kismet You Should Run

