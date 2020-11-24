fbpx

feature

Winter Wonderbands: New Signings playlist

The hottest new music for December, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary

By IQ on 24 Nov 2020

New Signings December

The December edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The December playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the November edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for December’s New Signings playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAAYDEStopped Buying Diamonds
CAAPriya RaguGood Love 2.0
CAACassowaryStarlife
CAABree RunwayATM
CAACole LCWestbrook
ICMKAMAUUMango
ICMCoi LeraySlide
ICMQTake Me Where Your Heart Is
ITBAnnaFast
ITBDead Poet SocietyCoDA
ITBDevonWhy Do We Wake Up? (Before The Good Bit)
ITBJuanita Stein1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
ITBLonely The BraveBright Eyes
ParadigmAddison GraceOverthink
ParadigmDo NothingGlueland
ParadigmProspaThe Thrill
ParadigmKokorokoBaba Ayoola
ParadigmToraCall Your name
UTABoybandTattoo
UTADenise ChailaChaila
UTApoutyfaceDeathwish
UTAmoa moaSpinning
UTAAlina PashDengi
ATCBlack Country New RoadScience Fair
ATCKaty J PearsonSomething Real
ATCSprintsManifesto
ATCKacy & Clayton, Marlon WilliamsArahura
ATCTim AtlasWallflower
PrimaryMiloeWinona
PrimaryJuly Jones2020 Girls
PrimaryIC3PEAKTRRST
PrimaryAll Time LowMonsters
PrimaryMoore KismetYou Should Run

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

The essential live music business newsletter