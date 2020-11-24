Winter Wonderbands: New Signings playlist

The hottest new music for October, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The hottest new music for December, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary
By IQ on 24 Nov 2020
The December edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.
Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The December playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the November edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for December’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|YDE
|Stopped Buying Diamonds
|CAA
|Priya Ragu
|Good Love 2.0
|CAA
|Cassowary
|Starlife
|CAA
|Bree Runway
|ATM
|CAA
|Cole LC
|Westbrook
|ICM
|KAMAUU
|Mango
|ICM
|Coi Leray
|Slide
|ICM
|Q
|Take Me Where Your Heart Is
|ITB
|Anna
|Fast
|ITB
|Dead Poet Society
|CoDA
|ITB
|Devon
|Why Do We Wake Up? (Before The Good Bit)
|ITB
|Juanita Stein
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|ITB
|Lonely The Brave
|Bright Eyes
|Paradigm
|Addison Grace
|Overthink
|Paradigm
|Do Nothing
|Glueland
|Paradigm
|Prospa
|The Thrill
|Paradigm
|Kokoroko
|Baba Ayoola
|Paradigm
|Tora
|Call Your name
|UTA
|Boyband
|Tattoo
|UTA
|Denise Chaila
|Chaila
|UTA
|poutyface
|Deathwish
|UTA
|moa moa
|Spinning
|UTA
|Alina Pash
|Dengi
|ATC
|Black Country New Road
|Science Fair
|ATC
|Katy J Pearson
|Something Real
|ATC
|Sprints
|Manifesto
|ATC
|Kacy & Clayton, Marlon Williams
|Arahura
|ATC
|Tim Atlas
|Wallflower
|Primary
|Miloe
|Winona
|Primary
|July Jones
|2020 Girls
|Primary
|IC3PEAK
|TRRST
|Primary
|All Time Low
|Monsters
|Primary
|Moore Kismet
|You Should Run
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.