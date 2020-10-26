November rain: New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for October, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The hottest new music for November, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live
By IQ on 26 Oct 2020
The November edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 94.
Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The November playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the October edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for November’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Deryk
|Call You Out
|CAA
|Saygrace
|Boys Ain't Shit
|CAA
|Monolink
|Otherside
|CAA
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|I Got You
|CAA
|Gok Wan x Craig Knight ft. Kele Le Roc
|Let Me Be Your Fantasy
|ITB
|Dead Poet Society
|Intoodeep
|ITB
|Paceshifters
|Hurdles
|ITB
|Phil Madeley
|21st Witch Century Hunt
|ITB
|Nature TV
|Hometown
|ITB
|Tigress
|Choke
|Paradigm
|Briston Maroney
|Freeway
|Paradigm
|Ela Minus
|Dominique
|Paradigm
|Fred Again
|Jessie (I Miss You)
|Paradigm
|Gabriels
|Love and Hate in a Different Time
|Paradigm
|Tayo Sound
|Someone New
|UTA
|Salem Ilese
|Mad at Disney
|UTA
|Marisha Wallace
|Before I Go
|UTA
|Chartreuse
|Keep Checking Up On Me
|UTA
|SpaceAcre
|Overthrown
|UTA
|Dragged Under
|The World Is In Your Way
|ATC
|PVA
|Talks
|ATC
|Pan Amsterdam
|Hannibal Lecture
|ATC
|Julia Jacklin
|To Perth, before the border closes
|ATC
|Vox
|Too Much, Give Up
|ATC
|Anjimile
|Maker
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.