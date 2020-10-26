November rain: New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for November, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live

The November edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 94.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The November playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the October edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for November’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Deryk Call You Out CAA Saygrace Boys Ain't Shit CAA Monolink Otherside CAA Michael Franti & Spearhead I Got You CAA Gok Wan x Craig Knight ft. Kele Le Roc Let Me Be Your Fantasy ITB Dead Poet Society Intoodeep ITB Paceshifters Hurdles ITB Phil Madeley 21st Witch Century Hunt ITB Nature TV Hometown ITB Tigress Choke Paradigm Briston Maroney Freeway Paradigm Ela Minus Dominique Paradigm Fred Again Jessie (I Miss You) Paradigm Gabriels Love and Hate in a Different Time Paradigm Tayo Sound Someone New UTA Salem Ilese Mad at Disney UTA Marisha Wallace Before I Go UTA Chartreuse Keep Checking Up On Me UTA SpaceAcre Overthrown UTA Dragged Under The World Is In Your Way ATC PVA Talks ATC Pan Amsterdam Hannibal Lecture ATC Julia Jacklin To Perth, before the border closes ATC Vox Too Much, Give Up ATC Anjimile Maker

