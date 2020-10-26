fbpx
November rain: New Signings playlist live

The hottest new music for November, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live

By IQ on 26 Oct 2020


The November edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 94.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The November playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC Live, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the October edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for November’s New Signings playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAADerykCall You Out
CAASaygraceBoys Ain't Shit
CAAMonolinkOtherside
CAAMichael Franti & SpearheadI Got You
CAAGok Wan x Craig Knight ft. Kele Le RocLet Me Be Your Fantasy
ITBDead Poet SocietyIntoodeep
ITBPaceshiftersHurdles
ITBPhil Madeley21st Witch Century Hunt
ITBNature TVHometown
ITBTigressChoke
ParadigmBriston MaroneyFreeway
ParadigmEla MinusDominique
ParadigmFred AgainJessie (I Miss You)
ParadigmGabrielsLove and Hate in a Different Time
ParadigmTayo SoundSomeone New
UTASalem IleseMad at Disney
UTAMarisha WallaceBefore I Go
UTAChartreuseKeep Checking Up On Me
UTASpaceAcreOverthrown
UTADragged UnderThe World Is In Your Way
ATCPVATalks
ATCPan AmsterdamHannibal Lecture
ATCJulia JacklinTo Perth, before the border closes
ATCVoxToo Much, Give Up
ATCAnjimileMaker

