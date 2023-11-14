Fullsteam Agency announces new head promoter

Longtime employee Aino-Maria Paasivirta will head-up the promotions team at the Finnish company

Finland’s Fullsteam Agency has upped longtime employee Aino-Maria Paasivirta to head promoter, effective 1 January 2024.

Founder and previous head promoter Rauha Kyyrö will continue working at Fullsteam and parent company FKP Scorpio with both local and international artists. Kyyrö will also continue in her role as the chair of Fullsteam Agency.

Paasivirta started at the company in 2015 and has for the past six years worked as a promoter on shows including Ed Sheeran, Sigur Rós and Nick Cave.

She has also been a key member of the Provinssi booking team since 2016, and this year took responsibility for the festival’s programming and booking.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to get to further develop Fullsteam’s promoter business,” says Paasivirta. “We have an amazing team filled with knowledge, experience and enthusiasm. I couldn’t imagine a better team to work with!”

Fullsteam Agency has also announced the appointment of Emma Rühr, who joins the company this week from AEG Presents in London.

Rühr has worked as a tour coordinator for many years and has most recently worked on the tours of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Blackpink.

“Live music is very close to my heart and working on international tours taught me and gave me a lot,” says Rühr.

“I wanted to return to Finland and I feel that Fullsteam is exactly the place where I can grow and face new challenges as part of a wonderful and skilled team. I am excited to bring the lessons of both my international and Finnish career to my new role.”

Fullsteam Agency represents around a hundred domestic acts such as JVG, KUUMAA, Joalin and Stam1na, and organises festivals including Provinssi, Sideways and Knotfest Finland. Since 2015, Fullsteam has been part of FKP Scorpio.

