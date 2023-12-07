Agency veteran John Pantle joins One Fiinix Live

Pantle, who brings 30 years of industry experience, will work remotely from Los Angeles as part of the firm's London-based team

Independent live music agency One Fiinix Live has announced that veteran US agent John Pantle is joining the company.

Pantle, who was previously a partner at live music specialist Sound Talent Group, will be based in Los Angeles, but will work remotely as part of the agency’s London-based team.

He brings 30 years of industry experience, including two decades as an agent, and has also served as an independent promoter and head of development for the club network division at House of Blues/Live Nation.

Pantle will continue to work with his existing roster of clients, which includes Hatsune Miku, Julieta Venegas, La Santa Cecilia, Natalia Lafourcade and Radwimps, among others.

“This business was built on creative ideas, entrepreneurship and personalities and John has all these attributes”

“This business was built on creative ideas, entrepreneurship and personalities and John has all these attributes,” says One Fiinix Live founder and CEO Jon Ollier. “The passion, drive and work ethic that John possesses is just incredibly infectious and added to his experience in this industry, makes his arrival an incredibly exciting prospect for us.

“John will continue to be based in the US but will work remotely as part of our London based team and his diverse roster of clients, most of whom he already books internationally, will further extend the global reach of our company.”

One Fiinix Live was launched by Ollier in November 2020, following his departure from CAA. The UK-based global booking agency represents acts such as Ed Sheeran, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Calum Scott, Hauser and 2Cellos.

“In the short span of three years, Jon and his team have transformed the concept of the booking agency into a dream scenario – a team of individuals that infuse intelligence, focus, and flexibility to the modern-day challenges of the musician and creator,” says Pantle. “Our future requires a deep understanding on innovative concepts, and this opportunity to spread the gospel onto another continent couldn’t be passed up. We are all excited about this new path forward.”

