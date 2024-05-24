AEG reflects on The Halls Woverhampton’s first year

The 3,404-capacity venue has hosted over 200,000 fans across 133 events since opening

AEG Presents has toasted The Halls Wolverhampton’s first 12 months following a major multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The Grade II listed building, which has a musical history harking back to the 1930s, has hosted over 200,000 fans across 133 events since opening.

Blur opened the 3,404-capacity venue on 26 May 2023, paving the way for Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Leftfield, Siouxsie, The Darkness, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, The Black Crowes, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, McFly, Sugababes, James Bay and Jack Whitehall.

Artists and comedians set to perform in the coming months include Fontaines D.C, Nas, Nile Rogers & CHIC, The Cult, Vampire Weekend, Jimmy Carr and John Bishop.

“I’m delighted to raise a glass to one year of music, memories, and magic at The Halls,” says Steve Homer, CEO AEG Presents UK. “As we reflect on the first 12 months, we celebrate the diverse content we’ve brought to over 200,000 fans and I’m so grateful to our brilliant team at the venue, as well as the promoters, agents, and our partner, University of Wolverhampton, for collaborating with us to bring great entertainment to the West Midlands.”

“I’m delighted to raise a glass to one year of music, memories, and magic at The Halls”

Ian Huffam, Blur’s agent, adds: “I was concerned the Civic would lose its heart and soul following its extensive restoration. Do not be concerned, this is a thorough, sympathetic modernisation of a classic English concert hall. Congratulations to the local authority for having the fortitude and vision, to the venue staff for their ongoing commitment and to AEG for their contribution and tasteful fit-out.”

City of Wolverhampton council leader, councillor Stephen Simkins, comments: “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of University of Wolverhampton at The Halls it is, as expected, proving to be the cornerstone of a resurgent night-time economy in the city centre – and we know businesses are planning use of their resources around its events. The venue is playing a key part in shaping our city centre and is fostering growing confidence in Wolverhampton through more private sector investment.”

In 2019, AEG agreed a 25-year deal with the council to run The Halls Wolverhampton and sister venue the 1,289-cap The Wulfrun.

The firm’s mid-size portfolio also includes London venues Eventim Apollo (cap 5,000), Indigo at The O2 (2,800) and the 4,400-cap live music space within London’s £1.3 billion Olympia scheme, which is on track to open in 2024.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.