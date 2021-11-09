AEG agrees 25-year deal to run Wolves Civic Hall

Contracts have now been exchanged, with the venue set to reopen in autumn 2022 following a multi-million pound refit

AEG Presents has agreed a 25-year deal with the City of Wolverhampton Council to run the city’s Civic Halls.

The council announced in March it had struck a deal with AEG Presents and contracts have now been exchanged, with the venue set to reopen in autumn 2022 following a multi-million pound refit.

AEG Presents, supported by ASM Global, is scheduled to move into the 3,500-capacity venue in late April next year and then start the internal fit out to the front of house bars, kitchen and sound and lights systems.

“We’re delighted to get this important milestone over the line,” says AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer. ”This is a long term commitment and 25-year deal by AEG, which is going to be a game changer for the future of the Civic Halls and the city.

“We are taking on a hugely important national venue and asset which has massive potential. We believe in it hugely and we believe in this city which is why we are investing and bringing the very best acts to this world famous stage.

“The City of Wolverhampton Council’s investment to safeguard the Civic Halls for future generations and bring the building back to life was key to our investment decisions. We now have a fantastic, relatively blank canvas to work on and will be setting about investing on the inside of the building to create a premium AEG customer experience. We can’t wait to get on with the job, get shows on sale and get open.”

The first artists to perform at the newly refurbished Halls are expected to be announced later this year.

