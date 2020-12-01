AEG Presents-operated venue to open in Olympia London

The £1.3bn redevelopment of the west London exhibition centre will include a 4,400-capacity venue, scheduled to arrive in 2023

West London exhibition centre Olympia has announced the £1.3 billion redevelopment of its 14-acre site will include a 4,400 capacity live music venue.

The venue, which will be located above the existing west exhibition hall, will be operated by live entertainment giant AEG Presents after signing a ‘long-term agreement’ with owners Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International.





AEG Presents promotes events such as British Summer Time at Hyde Park in London and the Coachella festival in California. Its parent company AEG Worldwide operates the O2 in Greenwich (cap. 21,000) and Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith (5,039), which will be Olympia’s closest competitor in size and location.

“This is a very exciting opportunity,” says Steve Homer, CEO AEG Presents. “Olympia is steeped in British music history as far back as Jimi Hendrix in the 60s. AEG Presents are delighted to be part of the new development and we plan to create more iconic shows for London audiences.”

Will Dowdy, VP of global partnerships at AEG Presents, says: “The regeneration of Olympia is a huge milestone for entertainment in west London and the opportunities for brands to reach their target audience is vast. Our team have secured some of the very best partnerships across the globe and I have no doubt we will deliver the right deals at both our new music venue and across the whole Olympia campus.”

The 134-year-old landmark has played host to world-renowned artists including Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd, Status Quo, Procol Harum, The Cure and Primal Scream.

Only a few major music shows have taken place at the complex in the past decade including Skepta’s sold-out show at the venue last year. Indie superstars Foals are due to play three rescheduled, sold-out shows at the venue next May.

Nigel Nathan, managing director of Olympia London, says: “We’re incredibly excited to have these fantastic brands [including global hotel group Hyatt and affordable luxury lifestyle and hotel brand citizenM] joining us as our new onsite neighbours. Collectively we’re creating richer experiences and more opportunities for all our customers and visitors that we host at our iconic London venue.”

