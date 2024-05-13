AEG installs president, NA regional offices

The firm has upped Denver-based Brent Fedrizzi to the role, while company veteran Rick Mueller has announced his departure

AEG Presents has promoted Brent Fedrizzi to the position of president, North American regional offices.

Fedrizzi, who currently serves as co-president and COO of AEG’s Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions, is a board member and four-time president of the North American Concert Promoters Association.

He will continue to be based out of Denver, and will be tasked with guiding the firm’s 100 US venues in all aspects of talent buying and promotion, as well as overseeing its 12 regional offices. Fedrizzi will report to AEG chair and CEO Jay Marciano and will also be joining the company’s executive committee.

“I’ve known Brent for close to 30 years and have worked with him almost as long, so it’s especially gratifying to make this announcement,” says Marciano. “He has a vision, a drive, and an insight into our business that’s been forged over his many years promoting events in every type of venue across the western United States. As co-president of our Rocky Mountain region, his feel for the business is a key reason AEG Presents is the dominant promoter in the market and the Denver office is one of our top performers. Simply put, he’s the right person for the job.”

Fedrizzi began his career in 1991 at the Fey Concert Company in Denver, booking artists at venues across the Rockies and the Southwest. In 1998, he teamed up with Chuck Morris and Don Strasburg to launch Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents. Through a series of acquisitions including SFX and Clear Channel Entertainment, that company eventually became Live Nation in 2005.

AEG Presents president Rick Mueller announced his departure from the company last week after 13 years

A decade ago, Fedrizzi departed with Morris and Strasburg to join AEG Live as COO of the Rocky Mountain region.

“When Jay and I first spoke about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to work more closely with him, the regional team, and the company as a whole,” says Fedrizzi. “I’m excited for the challenge ahead, and I can’t wait to dive in; there’s never been a more exhilarating time in live events. I’m grateful for the trust Jay has put in me to guide the business into the future; the ability to do so with the people and the company I love is icing on the cake.”

Fedrizzi’s promotion was announced days after the resignation of company veteran Rick Mueller as AEG Presents president after 13 years with the firm.

“I have loved my time at this amazing company and the relationships I have built with all of you, but I’ve made the decision to step away in order to pursue other interests in my life,” said Mueller in a memo seen by Pollstar. “It’s been an honour to be a part of the team that has grown AEG into such a strong company during my 13 years here, and I’ll be rooting with pride as AEG continues to roll out incredible shows, tours, venues, and festivals.

“I’m grateful to Jay for giving me the opportunity to guide the North American business, and while I am sad to be leaving AEG, now is the time for me to move on. I want to wish all of you the best, and hope to see you all at a show somewhere down the road.”

“It’s our vision to be a best-in-class live sport and entertainment business and it’s our people who enable this”

Meanwhile, AEG Europe as been recognised as one of the best places to work in the United Kingdom by The Sunday Times. The prestigious accolade is awarded to organisations who have consistently high levels of employee experience and inclusivity.

Following an internal survey of AEG Europe’s full-time UK employees – from across its six UK offices and venues, including The O2, Eventim Apollo, indigo at The O2, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, and award-winning ticketing provider AXS – the business scored an engagement score of 86%, surpassing the industry average by 14%.

“It’s our vision to be a best-in-class live sport and entertainment business and it’s our people who enable this,” says Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe. “We couldn’t create and host the world’s biggest events without our team and we’re incredibly proud of the work we have done to foster a culture of excellence, inclusion and belonging.”

Kirstie Loveridge, the company’s EVP of people and culture, adds: “We’re passionate about creating an inclusive and rewarding environment where our employees can grow both personally and professionally, allowing them to be the best they can be. I’m incredibly proud of these results.”

