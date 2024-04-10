x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

TicketPlan partners with Eventim UK

Company will offer refund protection solutions to Eventim ticket customers

By Gordon Masson on 10 Apr 2024


Ticket insurance and protection operation, TicketPlan, has partnered with Eventim UK to provide refund protection solutions to customers purchasing tickets via the Eventim.co.uk platform.

Announcing the deal, TicketPlan relationship and development director, Ben Bray, says, “We are naturally delighted to partner with Eventim UK to provide our first in class, refund protection services to fans booking tickets via Eventim.co.uk. The Eventim name is synonymous with being a trusted, market leader in ticketing services and live entertainment internationally, and we are very excited to be working with such a world-renowned brand.”

Eventim UK managing director, Martin Fitzgerald, adds, “Ticketplan were the first and natural choice for Eventim UK. We’re excited to be working with such a trusted brand and we know that our customers will benefit from their product and services.”

“Ticketplan were the first and natural choice for Eventim UK”

Established in 1999, TicketPlan is celebrating its 25th year of enabling ticketing companies, sports organisations, venues, attractions and events to provide an added value service to ticket buyers, and to develop a new and valuable incremental source of revenue.

For the fans, TicketPlan provides protection against their inability to attend pre-booked events and attractions due to specified unforeseen circumstances such as accidents, sickness (including Covid19), breakdown of transport, bereavements, and many others.

An ever-increasing number of organisations in the UK, Europe, and North America now trust TicketPlan to provide their ticket insurance and protection facilities. Among the companies that work with TicketPlan are See Tickets, Skiddle, Kaboodle, and Eventfrog, to name but a few.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|11 Oct 2023

Ticketek partners with Plymouth Pavilions

The agreement will also see the 4,000-cap venue gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|14 Nov 2023

Live Nation partners with K-pop label JYP Entertainment

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY and Xdinary Heroes

Juhana Stenbäck, Lippupiste
News|23 Jan 2024

CTS Eventim’s Lippupiste announces new CEO

Finland's largest ticketing provider will be led by Juhana Stenbäck, who has 14 years of experience in the ticketing business

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

Trending Stories

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That annnounce four-day festival in Malta

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|09 Apr 2024

IQ 126 out now: The 1975, Country, Mid-level touring

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

news|09 Apr 2024

Pandemonium Rocks lineup dramatically reduced

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|11 Oct 2023

Ticketek partners with Plymouth Pavilions

The agreement will also see the 4,000-cap venue gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|14 Nov 2023

Live Nation partners with K-pop label JYP Entertainment

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY and Xdinary Heroes

Juhana Stenbäck, Lippupiste
News|23 Jan 2024

CTS Eventim’s Lippupiste announces new CEO

Finland's largest ticketing provider will be led by Juhana Stenbäck, who has 14 years of experience in the ticketing business

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

IQ Jobs Board

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K