news

Interpol perform to 160k fans in Mexico City

The American rock band played the biggest show of their career in the Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Apr 2024


American rock band Interpol drew 160,000 fans to their free concert in Mexico City last weekend, according to figures provided by local authorities.

The New York band performed in the Plaza de la Constitución (Constitution Square), also known as the Zócalo, on Saturday night (20 April) for their biggest-ever concert.

The trio said the concert was “an opportunity to give back to their long and dedicated Mexican fan base for their unconditional support over the years”.

Fans at the show were treated to a sprawling 21-song set including hits such as 2002’s ‘Turn On the Bright Lights’ and 2004’s ‘Antics’.

The trio said the concert was “an opportunity to give back to their long and dedicated Mexican fan base”

As previously announced, drummer Sam Fogarino was not present after doctors advised him to “stay off the road for the time being” to recover from spinal surgery. He was replaced by Chris Broome, who joined Paul Banks (vocals and guitar) and Daniel Kessler (bass) on stage.

Interpol join a list of international stars who have performed at the Zócalo – the main public square in the country and the second largest in the world – including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Rosalía, Café Tacvba and Vicente Fernández.

The record attendance for the Zócalo, however, belongs to Mexican band Grupo Firme, who drew close to 280,000 to the square last September.

Interpol are due in North America on 5 May for a limited run of shows, followed by festival appearances in South America. Later this year, the band will celebrate the 20th-anniversary of their second album Antics with outings in the UK and Europe.

The trio are represented by Matt Hickey (High Road Touring) for North America, and Charlie Myatt (13 Artists) for the rest of the world.

 

