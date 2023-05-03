PROFILE

Rosalía draws 160k fans to free concert in Mexico

The Spanish singer-songwriter brought the curtain down on her Motomami World Tour with the special performance in Mexico City

By James Hanley on 03 May 2023

Spanish R&B/urban act Rosalía is one of 12 Music Moves Europe Talent Awards winners

A free admission Rosalía concert held in Mexico City pulled in 160,000 fans according to local officials.

The Spanish singer-songwriter performed in the Plaza de la Constitución (Constitution Square), known as the Zócalo, to bring the curtain down on her Motomami World Tour last Sunday (28 April).

Forbes Mexico reports the event, which was produced by Live Nation-owned Ocesa, was subject to political controversy due to the government evading questions about the costs, amid claims it was spending $1 million on the show.

However, Ocesa released a statement ahead of time on its social media channels, suggesting Rosalía would not receive a fee for her performance.

“Rosalía is offering this concert without any kind of economic benefit with the intention of repaying the affection and love for the Mexican public”

“After her time at the Coachella festival, Rosalía is offering this concert without any kind of economic benefit with the intention of repaying the affection and love for the Mexican public that has supported her since the beginning of her career,” it said.

The promoter added it had been “entrusted with the technical production of the event”, while the Mexico City government was responsible for “security, control of attendees and civil protection”.

The Motomami World Tour, which kicked off at Almeria Fairgrounds in Spain in July 2022, was UTA-repped Rosalía’s first global trek and grossed $30.4 million from 46 shows.

The record attendance for the Zócalo, however, belongs to Mexican band Grupo Firme, who drew close to 280,000 to the square last September.

 

