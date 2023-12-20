x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Mexico to gain new 20,000-capacity arena in 2024

Arena Guadalajara will be Mexico's second-largest arena, hosting sports, live music, cultural and social events

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Dec 2023


A new 20,000-capacity arena is due to open in Guadalajara next year, becoming Mexico’s second-largest arena.

Touted as the city’s first modern arena, Arena Guadalajara will host sports, live music, cultural and social events.

After pandemic-related delays, the arena is scheduled to open in September 2024 on the intersection between major roads, Av. Periférico and Calzada Independencia.

Designed by KMD Architects, the arena’s facade is “designed and imagined for the City of Guadalajara, inspired by its colourful landscape and local materials, such as the Huentitán Golden Quarry and the Tequilero Blue Agave”.

Zignia Live’s venue portfolio also includes Arena Ciudad de México and Arena Monterrey

The company behind the arena is Avalanz Zignia Live, a tour promoter and venue operator that is one of two major players in the Mexican live music business, according to the Global Arena Guide 2023.

Zignia Live’s venue portfolio also includes Arena Ciudad de México (cap. 22,300) and Arena Monterrey (17,599) – the country’s two busiest areas, according to the Global Arenas Guide 2023.

The former venue – Zignia Live’s flagship – last year celebrated its 10th anniversary, while the latter turned 20 this year.

Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco, home of mariachi and ranchera music, is Mexico’s largest conurbation after Mexico City and Monterrey.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|18 Dec 2023

LN-Gaiety acquires Dreamland Margate

news|18 Dec 2023

C3 Presents plans new US festival for 2024

news|19 Dec 2023

Lizzo slams ‘meritless and salacious’ lawsuit

news|19 Dec 2023

European Festival Report 2023 out now

news|18 Dec 2023

33.5m tune in to TikTok global live music event

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerA Greener Future

Remote / London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K DOE

Senior Venue ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £55K

Finance ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Timeup to £45K