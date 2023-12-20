Mexico to gain new 20,000-capacity arena in 2024

Arena Guadalajara will be Mexico's second-largest arena, hosting sports, live music, cultural and social events

A new 20,000-capacity arena is due to open in Guadalajara next year, becoming Mexico’s second-largest arena.

Touted as the city’s first modern arena, Arena Guadalajara will host sports, live music, cultural and social events.

After pandemic-related delays, the arena is scheduled to open in September 2024 on the intersection between major roads, Av. Periférico and Calzada Independencia.

Designed by KMD Architects, the arena’s facade is “designed and imagined for the City of Guadalajara, inspired by its colourful landscape and local materials, such as the Huentitán Golden Quarry and the Tequilero Blue Agave”.

Zignia Live’s venue portfolio also includes Arena Ciudad de México and Arena Monterrey

The company behind the arena is Avalanz Zignia Live, a tour promoter and venue operator that is one of two major players in the Mexican live music business, according to the Global Arena Guide 2023.

Zignia Live’s venue portfolio also includes Arena Ciudad de México (cap. 22,300) and Arena Monterrey (17,599) – the country’s two busiest areas, according to the Global Arenas Guide 2023.

The former venue – Zignia Live’s flagship – last year celebrated its 10th anniversary, while the latter turned 20 this year.

Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco, home of mariachi and ranchera music, is Mexico’s largest conurbation after Mexico City and Monterrey.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.