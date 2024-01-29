AEG apologises to Sleep Token fans over pre-sale fiasco

"While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. We let Sleep Token and you down"

AEG has issued an apology to Sleep Token fans who were unable to get tickets to the rock band’s upcoming US tour due to a technical error.

Fans who had signed up for pre-sale codes for the band’s Teeth Of God tour didn’t receive them until 24 hours after the general sale had started, leading to thousands of people missing out on tickets despite signing up in advance. Fans took to social media to complain, prompting AEG to email those affected.

“As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band,” the email reads. “That’s something we don’t take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty.

“Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us”

“While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there’s no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us.

“We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down.”

Sleep Token had also said on their social media channels that “so called ‘bot/scalper’ purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure.”

The 21-date Teeth Of God tour will kick off on 27 April at Sick New World festival and carry on through to 28 May.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.