Burna Boy, U2 and more perform at Grammys

The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards took place last night (4 February) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with performances from U2, Burna Boy, Miley Cyrus and more.

U2 joined the annual awards ceremony from inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, where the Dublin-hailing band currently has a residency.

“Remember, no television cameras have ever been allowed inside until right now,” said host Trevor Noah before the broadcast of the band performing Atomic City.

Elsewhere, Burna Boy made history as the first Afro-fusion artist to perform at the Grammys. The Nigerian artist performed On Form, City Boys, and Sitting on Top of the World – the latter of which featured 21 Savage and Brandi.

Performing at the Grammys for the first time ever was 80-year-old Joni Mitchell, who treated the audience to her 1966 hit Both Sides Now. The song also appears on her 2023 live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport, which took home the golden gramophone for Best Folk Album.

Miley Cyrus’s hit song Flowers received its first-ever televised performance at the ceremony. She went on to win Record of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance for the same song.

SZA – the most-nominated artist of the 2024 Grammy Awards, with nine nods – also graced the stage with her double performance of Snooze and Kill Bill.

She picked up the awards for Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers scooped up three more awards with her band boygenius and went home with the most awards of any artist that night.

The other big awards of the night were handed out for Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Album of the Year), Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For (Song of the Year) and Victoria Monét (Best New Artist).

Elsewhere, three new categories debuted: Best African Music Performance (Tyla), Best Alternative Jazz Album (Meshell Ndegeocello) and Best Pop Dance Recording (Kylie Minogue).

The ceremony also saw Harvey Mason Jr, The Recording Academy CEO, honour the victims of last year’s Israel Supernova Festival attack during his speech.

“Music must always be our safe space,” he said. “When that’s violated it strikes at the very core of who we are. We felt that at the Bataclan music hall in Paris. We felt that at the Manchester Arena, in England. We felt that at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas. And on October 7, we felt that again when we heard the tragic news from the Supernova music festival for love, that over 360 music fans lost their lives, and another 40 were kidnapped.”

Other performances on the night came from Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Coombs and Tracy Chapman.

