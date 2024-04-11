Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

Louis Tomlinson has announced he is bringing his The Away From Home Festival to Mexico.

The One Direction singer will star in and curate the brand’s fourth edition, which he launched in the UK in 2021 with a free event at Crystal Palace Park, London, in 2021.

Tomlinson subsequently expanded the festival with a ticketed event in Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain in 2022, and rolled out an Italian edition at Parco Bussoladomani in Lido di Camaiore last August.

The Mexican leg will take place on June 8 at the Hacienda Susúla in Mérida, Yucatán. A presale begins on 16 April, with the general sale planned for the next day. Full lineup details are yet to be announced.

“We are excited to announce that Louis Tomlinson will bring the fourth edition of The Away From Home Festival to Mexico, an event curated by the singer where great artists of international stature will perform,” says a statement by promoter Ocesa.

“The Away From Home Festival has already made its mark in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. Now, it comes to Mexico to offer a platform that will bring great talents. This festival is the perfect opportunity to discover new music and enjoy a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.”

Tomlinson also has upcoming headline dates in Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica. Speaking to IQ last year, the star’s agent Holly Rowland of Wasserman Music said Latin America was one of Tomlinson’s biggest markets.

“The return to Latin America is going to be huge – Louis is playing arenas and stadiums in South America and Mexico: 15 shows across 11 countries,” she said.

