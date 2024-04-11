x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

By James Hanley on 11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson


Louis Tomlinson has announced he is bringing his The Away From Home Festival to Mexico.

The One Direction singer will star in and curate the brand’s fourth edition, which he launched in the UK in 2021 with a free event at Crystal Palace Park, London, in 2021.

Tomlinson subsequently expanded the festival with a ticketed event in Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain in 2022, and rolled out an Italian edition at Parco Bussoladomani in Lido di Camaiore  last August.

The Mexican leg will take place on June 8 at the Hacienda Susúla in Mérida, Yucatán. A presale begins on 16 April, with the general sale planned for the next day. Full lineup details are yet to be announced.

“We are excited to announce that Louis Tomlinson will bring the fourth edition of The Away From Home Festival to Mexico, an event curated by the singer where great artists of international stature will perform,” says a statement by promoter Ocesa.

“The Away From Home Festival has already made its mark in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy”

“The Away From Home Festival has already made its mark in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. Now, it comes to Mexico to offer a platform that will bring great talents. This festival is the perfect opportunity to discover new music and enjoy a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.”

Tomlinson also has upcoming headline dates in Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica. Speaking to IQ last year, the star’s agent Holly Rowland of Wasserman Music said Latin America was one of Tomlinson’s biggest markets.

“The return to Latin America is going to be huge – Louis is playing arenas and stadiums in South America and Mexico: 15 shows across 11 countries,” she said.

Revisit IQ‘s behind the scenes feature on Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future Tour here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Louis Tomlinson
News|30 Nov 2023

The habit he can’t break: Louis Tomlinson returns to the road

IQ speaks with the masterminds behind the Faith in the Future tour, Tomlinson's second solo world tour since 2020

News|09 Nov 2023

IQ 123 out now: Alex Bruford, Louis Tomlinson, The Sphere

The November edition also features a deep-dive into the live music cruise business and a market report on Denmark

News|20 Dec 2023

Mexico to gain new 20,000-capacity arena in 2024

Arena Guadalajara will be Mexico's second-largest arena, hosting sports, live music, cultural and social events

News|17 Oct 2023

Pitchfork Music Festival to launch in Mexico City

The March 2024 event will take place across venues including Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, Fünk Club and Yu Yu

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

Most Viewed Stories

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That announce four-day festival in Malta

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

news|09 Apr 2024

IQ 126 out now: The 1975, Country, Mid-level touring

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Louis Tomlinson
News|30 Nov 2023

The habit he can’t break: Louis Tomlinson returns to the road

IQ speaks with the masterminds behind the Faith in the Future tour, Tomlinson's second solo world tour since 2020

News|09 Nov 2023

IQ 123 out now: Alex Bruford, Louis Tomlinson, The Sphere

The November edition also features a deep-dive into the live music cruise business and a market report on Denmark

News|20 Dec 2023

Mexico to gain new 20,000-capacity arena in 2024

Arena Guadalajara will be Mexico's second-largest arena, hosting sports, live music, cultural and social events

News|17 Oct 2023

Pitchfork Music Festival to launch in Mexico City

The March 2024 event will take place across venues including Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, Fünk Club and Yu Yu

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive