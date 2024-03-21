Megan Thee Stallion announces worldwide trek

The Hot Girl Summer Tour, produced by Live Nation, comprises 31 dates in arenas across the US, the UK and Europe

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced her first-ever headline tour in arenas across the globe.

Produced by Live Nation, The Hot Girl Summer Tour comprises 31 dates spanning the US, the UK and Europe.

The trek kicks off on 14 May in Minneapolis, visiting US cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and her hometown of Houston, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on 22 June.

The domestic leg of the tour will be supported by Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla.

The international leg of The Hot Girl Summer Tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on 4 July and hits cities including Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin, before wrapping in London at the O2 on 17 July.

The 29-year-old, who is represented by Roc Nation Management, will then return to the US for a performance at Broccoli City Festival in Washington DC.

The announcement of the tour comes shortly after the rapper (real name Megan Pete) earned her third No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hiss”.

Also this year, Megan and Warner Music Group announced an innovative agreement in which she could use the label’s global services whilst retaining ownership of her masters and publishing.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

