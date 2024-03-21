x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Megan Thee Stallion announces worldwide trek

The Hot Girl Summer Tour, produced by Live Nation, comprises 31 dates in arenas across the US, the UK and Europe

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Mar 2024


image © NRK P3

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced her first-ever headline tour in arenas across the globe.

Produced by Live Nation, The Hot Girl Summer Tour comprises 31 dates spanning the US, the UK and Europe.

The trek kicks off on 14 May in Minneapolis, visiting US cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and her hometown of Houston, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on 22 June.

The domestic leg of the tour will be supported by Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla.

The international leg of The Hot Girl Summer Tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on 4 July and hits cities including Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin, before wrapping in London at the O2 on 17 July.

The 29-year-old, who is represented by Roc Nation Management, will then return to the US for a performance at Broccoli City Festival in Washington DC.

The announcement of the tour comes shortly after the rapper (real name Megan Pete) earned her third No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hiss”.

Also this year, Megan and Warner Music Group announced an innovative agreement in which she could use the label’s global services whilst retaining ownership of her masters and publishing.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|12 Dec 2023

Nicki Minaj announces worldwide arena tour

The 41-year-old rapper will embark on her largest tour to date next spring, visiting 37 cities across North America and Europe

News|04 Jan 2024

Christina Aguilera signs with UTA worldwide

The news comes shortly after she kicked off her latest Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort

News|04 Mar 2024

ABBA Voyage producer hints at new venues worldwide

Svana Gisla reveals talks for duplicate productions of the smash-hit show in North America, Australia and elsewhere

News|19 Mar 2024

Yungblud reveals plans for ‘worldwide’ festival

The first instalment of Bludfest will take place this summer in Milton Keynes Bowl with a bill curated and headlined by the artist himself

Lucy Dickins, Kirk Sommer
News|14 Dec 2023

WME announces first-ever regional office leads

Brian Ahern and Josh Javor are among the execs with new titles, under a revised organisational structure in the contemporary music dept

Popular articles

news|19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa announces European amphitheatre dates

news|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

news|19 Mar 2024

The heat is on: extreme weather and live music

news|19 Mar 2024

AEG Presents secures LIV Golf concert partnership

feature|18 Mar 2024

Bridging the Gulf: Touring the Gulf States

news|18 Mar 2024

Ruling announced for Manchester’s Night & Day

news|18 Mar 2024

Nicki Minaj to make Romania debut at SAGA Festival

news|19 Mar 2024

Yungblud reveals plans for ‘worldwide’ festival

news|18 Mar 2024

Usher’s London residency reaches double figures

news|20 Mar 2024

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

News|12 Dec 2023

Nicki Minaj announces worldwide arena tour

The 41-year-old rapper will embark on her largest tour to date next spring, visiting 37 cities across North America and Europe

News|04 Jan 2024

Christina Aguilera signs with UTA worldwide

The news comes shortly after she kicked off her latest Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort

News|04 Mar 2024

ABBA Voyage producer hints at new venues worldwide

Svana Gisla reveals talks for duplicate productions of the smash-hit show in North America, Australia and elsewhere

News|19 Mar 2024

Yungblud reveals plans for ‘worldwide’ festival

The first instalment of Bludfest will take place this summer in Milton Keynes Bowl with a bill curated and headlined by the artist himself

Lucy Dickins, Kirk Sommer
News|14 Dec 2023

WME announces first-ever regional office leads

Brian Ahern and Josh Javor are among the execs with new titles, under a revised organisational structure in the contemporary music dept

Latest jobs

Tour Finance DirectorLive Nation

APACFull TimeCompetitive

Tour Director, APACLive Nation

APACFull TimeDOE

Digital CoordinatorAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£26K - £30K + Benefits

Health and Safety AdvisorLive Nation

Field based, UKFull TimeCompetitive