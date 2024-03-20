x

news

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his fifth album Play – one of the best-selling electronic albums of all time

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Mar 2024


image © whynow.co.uk

Moby has announced his first European tour in over 10 years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his fifth album Play – one of the best-selling electronic albums – of all time.

Released in 1999, the seminal album contains songs such as “Porcelain”, “Natural Blues” and “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

The anniversary tour will take place this September, kicking off with a performance at The O2 in London before visiting European cities including Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Paris.

“It’s been over 10 years since I’ve toured but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Play’, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate,” said Moby.

“What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won’t be paid anything; 100% of my profits will go to European animal rights organisations”

“The show will feature well-known songs from Play, but also a bunch of audience favourites, like ‘Extreme Ways’, ‘We Are All Made Of Stars’, ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’, and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go’.”

The American DJ and musician added: “What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won’t be paid anything; 100% of my profits will go to European animal rights organisations.”

Moby has also announced that his new collaborative album Always Centred At Night – featuring the late Benjamin Zephaniah, Serpentwithfeet and Gaidaa among others – will be released on 14 June.

Moby’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER
19 – The O2, London, England
21 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
22 – Velodrome, Berlin, Germany
23 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany
24 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

 

