Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

The veteran Mexican singer scored the fourth-biggest selling global tour of Q1 and will perform more than 100 concerts worldwide in 2024

Veteran Latin singer Luis Miguel has emerged as one of the year’s biggest touring artists after selling 3.1 million tickets for his first global trek in five years.

Produced by Fenix Entertainment, Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN) and Iglesias Entertainment, the 54-year-old Mexican performed 66 shows to 900,000 fans in 2023 and will play 111 concerts to more than 2.2m people this year.

Miguel, who first rose to fame in the 1980s, was ranked at No.4 in Pollstar‘s Worldwide Top 100 Artist Grosses for Q1 2024, grossing $84,367,629 from 593,308 ticket sales to trail only Coldplay, U2 and Madonna.

“Why is this happening? Because he’s an idol. People love him,” Henry Cárdenas, CEO and founder of CMN, tells Pollstar. “The other thing is that he doesn’t go out every year, and people were hungry to see him.”

“This is a unique artist. He is elegant, and people like to pay to see an elegant singer. He can be playing at Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden or a soccer stadium, and he’s always dressed elegantly. He’s not on MTV, or radio stations every day doing interviews. It’s about his talent.”

“He saw the response and said, ‘I want to do something that [no Latin artist] has done. I want to do 200 shows'”

The Luis Miguel Tour kicked off in August 2023 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he performed 10 sold-out nights. The run continued with 10 sold-out shows in Chile and 25 sold-out stadiums in the US, before closing with 21 shows in Mexico. More dates were added due to demand.

“He saw the response and said, ‘I want to do something that [no Latin artist] has done. I want to do 200 shows,’” adds Cárdenas. “And I said let’s do it.”

The outing, which includes more than 150 crew members, including 15 musicians and 19 mariachis. resumed on 18 January at Santo Domingo’s Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic, followed by three sold-out concerts at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico, two shows in Guatemala, and stops in El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica and Venezuela.

Currently in Colombia, the tour will extend through Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia, the US, Canada, Spain and Mexico.

The Spanish leg will feature 15 dates from 28 June to 3 August, including two sold-out gigs at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium. It will also visit Córdoba, Sevilla, Pamplona, Murcia, Roquetas de Mar, Barcelona, A Coruña, Cádiz, Valencia and Marbella.

