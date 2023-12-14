WME announces first-ever regional office leads

Brian Ahern and Josh Javor are among the execs with new titles, under a revised organisational structure in the contemporary music dept

WME has announced a new organisational structure in the contemporary music department that includes the agency’s first-ever regional office leads.

Managed by Brian Ahern who oversees operations for the music team, the office leads include Josh Javor (London), Kevin Shivers (Beverly Hills), Michael Coughlin (Nashville), Stephanie LaFera (New York) and Brett Murrihy (Sydney).

The news was revealed in a memo from the global co-heads of contemporary music, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, to the department.

The pair wrote that Endeavor-backed WME will continue to build upon its “multiple regional servicing groups, including an Asia-Pacific presence, Latin-American team, and a robust European operation.”

Ron Opaleski will lead global bookings and international touring strategy across North America, while Tony Goldring will lead similar efforts for the company’s international clients.

Josh Kurfirst will lead efforts on behalf of festivals, Clint Mitchell will lead non-traditional touring and Ryan Jones will cover the company’s private and corporate events.

Dickins and Sommer also detailed changes at the company’s crossover department, which the two leaders said “is our #1 differentiator.”

“Given its importance,” the memo explained, “WME partner Keith Sarkisian will be stepping in to oversee the coordination of non-touring services for the agency’s roster, working with divisions from across WME and Endeavor.” That includes working with Dvora Englefield, WME partner/head of new music strategy, “who will continue to identify new business opportunities and strategic partnerships on behalf our artists.”

For A&R, Kevin Shivers will be leading efforts to “coordinate new artist discovery across all genres and regions on behalf of the team,” working with regional and genre leads.

The memo also announced the promotion of seven agents to partner: Kyle Bandler, Mark Claassen, Andrew Colvin, Beth Hamilton, Sloane Logue, Austin Mullins and Travis Wolfe.

Meanwhile, 16 employees have been promoted to agent: Sam Dolen, Janelle Flint, Jacob Fox, Josh Green, Lindsey Hastings, Carly Huffman, Dan Kuklinski, Sean McHugh, Meera Patel, Adam Sherif, John Showfety, Jeremy Upton, Carlile Willett, Laura Williams, Cecilia Yao and Ben Yekuel.

