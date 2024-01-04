Christina Aguilera signs with UTA worldwide

The news comes shortly after she kicked off her latest Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort

Christina Aguilera has signed with UTA for worldwide representation.

The pop icon joins a roster that includes the likes of Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Karol G, Jonas Brothers and Guns N’ Roses.

The news comes shortly after Aguilera kicked off her latest Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has sold over 75 million records worldwide. On Spotify, she has nearly 31 million monthly listeners and on YouTube, she has nearly six million subscribers.

Aguilera has charted 30 songs on the Hot 100, including five No. 1 hits. On the Billboard 200, she’s scored two No. 1 albums (her 1999 self-titled debut and her 2006 album Back To Basics).

In 2022, she released her ninth and latest album, Aguilera, which was composed of two EPs: La Fuerza and La Tormenta. It arrived via Sony Music Latin and marked her second Spanish language album following Mi Reflejo in 2000.

Beyond music, Aguilera is an advocate and entrepreneur. She has served as a global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort, raising over $150 million for the cause.

She has also helped raise awareness around domestic violence and also LGBTQ+ equality and won the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Her recent ventures include co-founding the sexual wellness lifestyle brand Playground.

She continues to be represented by Roc Nation and imPRint.

