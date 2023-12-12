Nicki Minaj announces worldwide arena tour

The 41-year-old rapper will embark on her largest tour to date next spring, visiting 37 cities across North America and Europe

Nicki Minaj has announced her largest tour to date, spanning 37 shows across North America and Europe.

The outing, titled Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World, kicks off in Oakland, California, on 1 March 2024.

The North American leg runs until 12 May, visiting venues including Madison Square Garden (19,500) in New York, Climate Pledge Arena (18,300) in Seattle and Scotiabank Arena (19,800) in Toronto.

During the Live Nation-produced run, the 41-year-old rapper will make an appearance at Rolling Loud California in Inglewood, California, on 15 March and J.Cole’s Dreamville festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on 7 April.

The European stint will commence on 25 May at Co-op Live in Manchester, UK, visiting Birmingham, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne and Berlin.

The tour is in support of Minaj’s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 – released 8 December 2024 – her first in five years.

Pink Friday 2 World tour dates:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

