Jennifer Lopez announces North American tour

The Asian-American music and arts collective will hit 16 North American cities in their first ever group tour produced by Live Nation
The Live Nation-promoted, 30-city This Is Me...Now tour corresponds with J.Lo's new album and film
By Hanna Ellington on 16 Feb 2024
American pop icon Jennifer Lopez is set to embark on a 34-date arena tour across the United States and Canada this summer in support of her latest album, This is Me…Now.
The Live Nation-promoted venture corresponds with her ninth studio album of the same name and movie, This is Me…Now: A Love Story. The album and Amazon Original film, described as “Jennifer Lopez’s story in Jennifer Lopez’s words,” were released today (16 February).
J.Lo’s 30-city trek will kick off at Orlando’s Kia Center (20,000-capacity) on 26 June. The Latin icon will go on to play Austin’s Moody Center (15,000), Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena (20,000), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (19,800), and a hometown show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden (19,500). The tour will wrap up at Toyota Center (19,000) in Houston, Texas on 31 August.
Fan presale tickets are available beginning tomorrow, 20 February, at 9 AM local time, with additional presales being held in the week ahead. General on-sale begins next Friday, 23 February, at 10 AM local time.
The 54-year-old’s latest tour is her first since her 2019 outing, the It’s My Party tour, which grossed over US$50 million across the US and six international shows in Spain, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, and Israel.
The 13-track album is her first in nearly a decade, with songs being highlighted alongside her catalogue of chart-breaking hits across a decades-long discography during her forthcoming performances.
THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*
Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*
Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#
Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#
Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*
*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable
