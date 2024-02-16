Jennifer Lopez announces North American tour

The Live Nation-promoted, 30-city This Is Me...Now tour corresponds with J.Lo's new album and film

American pop icon Jennifer Lopez is set to embark on a 34-date arena tour across the United States and Canada this summer in support of her latest album, This is Me…Now.

The Live Nation-promoted venture corresponds with her ninth studio album of the same name and movie, This is Me…Now: A Love Story. The album and Amazon Original film, described as “Jennifer Lopez’s story in Jennifer Lopez’s words,” were released today (16 February).

J.Lo’s 30-city trek will kick off at Orlando’s Kia Center (20,000-capacity) on 26 June. The Latin icon will go on to play Austin’s Moody Center (15,000), Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena (20,000), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (19,800), and a hometown show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden (19,500). The tour will wrap up at Toyota Center (19,000) in Houston, Texas on 31 August.

Fan presale tickets are available beginning tomorrow, 20 February, at 9 AM local time, with additional presales being held in the week ahead. General on-sale begins next Friday, 23 February, at 10 AM local time.

The 54-year-old’s latest tour is her first since her 2019 outing, the It’s My Party tour, which grossed over US$50 million across the US and six international shows in Spain, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, and Israel.

The 13-track album is her first in nearly a decade, with songs being highlighted alongside her catalogue of chart-breaking hits across a decades-long discography during her forthcoming performances.

THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*

Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#

Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#

Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.