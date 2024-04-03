Jennifer Lopez rebrands NA tour amid ‘weak ticket sales’

Amid date cancellations, organisers are pushing a career-spanning concept in an apparent effort to reinvigorate fans of the superstar

American pop star Jennifer Lopez is rebranding her forthcoming North American summer tour after cancelling several dates amid reportedly weak ticket sales.

The Live Nation-promoted trek, originally titled This Is Me… Now and announced in February alongside a musical film and 13-track album, was originally set to visit 30 cities across 34 dates.

Amid reports of poor ticket sales, organisers have rebranded the tour as a career-spanning concept in an apparent effort to reinvigorate fans of the 54-year-old superstar and her decades-long career. The This Is Me… Now | The Greatest Hits tour is now set to span 30 dates across the US and Canada.

Since the original tour announcement, the Bronx-born star has quietly cancelled the final seven dates, including shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (20,000-capacity), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (16,888), and Houston’s Toyota Center (19,000).

Amid the seven cancelled performances, three additional shows have been added to the schedule

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund,” reads the cancellation notice. No other reason has been provided for the cancellations.

In lieu of the cancellations, three shows have been added to the June-August tour, with a second night added for Miami’s Kaseya Center (19,500), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (19,800), and Lopez’s homecoming at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (19,500).

The chart-topping star’s latest material, her first album since 2014’s A.K.A., debuted at 38 on the Billboard 200. This Is Me… Now sold 14,000 copies in its first week, landing atop the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

Her ninth studio album corresponds with a larger passion project for Lopez, adding to the $20 million self-financed Amazon Original musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and behind-the-scenes documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both released in February.

