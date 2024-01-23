P!nk announces second North America tour for 2024

Damon Albarn's virtual band was due to play four stadium shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston this September
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The superstar will embark on both an arena tour (P!nk Live) and a stadium tour (Summer Carnival) on the continent this year
By Lisa Henderson on 23 Jan 2024
P!nk has announced a second outing in North America for 2024, dubbed P!nk Live.
The Live Nation-produced tour will visit 13 arenas this winter, starting at Tacoma Dome in Washington on 3 September and culminating at Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina on 20 November.
The tour will feature special guests The Script in select cities and KidCutUp as support across all dates.
During the same period, P!nk will visit stadiums on the continent for her previously announced North American Summer Carnival Tour.
The tour has already grossed $350 million across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand
The tour has already grossed $350 million (€324m) across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand shows.
The blockbuster trek is also returning to Europe between 11 June and 25 July, visiting 11 stadiums in England, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
In October 2023, P!nk became the first artist to top Billboard’s monthly Top Tour chart with multiple tours, after grossing $51.2m from 10 US shows and 271,000 ticket sales.
The 44-year-old singer played four Summer Carnival stadium concerts before heading indoors to arenas for the Trustfall Tour. The Summer Carnival gigs generated $30.9m and sold 190,000 tickets, while the six Trustfall shows earned $20.2m from 81,100 tickets.
P!NK LIVE 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 03 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
Wed Sep 04 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
Fri Sep 06 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Sat Sep 07 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Wed Oct 09 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Mon Oct 14 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri Oct 18 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Sun Oct 20 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Fri Nov 08 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Mon Nov 11 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Thu Nov 14 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 20 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
SUMMER CARNIVAL 2024 TOUR DATES (on sale now):
Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium
Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.