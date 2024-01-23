P!nk announces second North America tour for 2024

The superstar will embark on both an arena tour (P!nk Live) and a stadium tour (Summer Carnival) on the continent this year

P!nk has announced a second outing in North America for 2024, dubbed P!nk Live.

The Live Nation-produced tour will visit 13 arenas this winter, starting at Tacoma Dome in Washington on 3 September and culminating at Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina on 20 November.

The tour will feature special guests The Script in select cities and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

During the same period, P!nk will visit stadiums on the continent for her previously announced North American Summer Carnival Tour.

The tour has already grossed $350 million (€324m) across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand shows.

The blockbuster trek is also returning to Europe between 11 June and 25 July, visiting 11 stadiums in England, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

In October 2023, P!nk became the first artist to top Billboard’s monthly Top Tour chart with multiple tours, after grossing $51.2m from 10 US shows and 271,000 ticket sales.

The 44-year-old singer played four Summer Carnival stadium concerts before heading indoors to arenas for the Trustfall Tour. The Summer Carnival gigs generated $30.9m and sold 190,000 tickets, while the six Trustfall shows earned $20.2m from 81,100 tickets.

P!NK LIVE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 03 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Wed Sep 04 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Fri Sep 06 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Sat Sep 07 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 09 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Mon Oct 14 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Oct 18 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Sun Oct 20 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Fri Nov 08 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Mon Nov 11 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Thu Nov 14 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 20 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

SUMMER CARNIVAL 2024 TOUR DATES (on sale now):

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park

