Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s The River Tour 2016 was the highest grossing worldwide tour last year, earning $268.3m over 76 shows.
Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK
By James Hanley on 31 Oct 2023
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Europe for a slate of stadium dates next year.
The group have announced a 22-show stadium run, kicking off on 5 May at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and finishing back in the UK at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.
It will also take in Northern Ireland, Ireland, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.
More than 1.6 million tickets were sold for the 2023 European leg, which concluded in late July with a sold-out show at the 70,000-cap Monza Circuit in Italy. The run visited 14 countries in Europe, including multi-night stands in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen.
Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band last month on doctor’s advice as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease. The tour, which grossed $142.6m in the first half of 2023, is due to resume at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the US on 19 March next year.
“I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world”
The 74-year-old thanked his fans for their support during a recent episode of his SiriusXM E Street Radio show.
“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” said Springsteen. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”
Meanwhile, Springsteen has paid tribute to the E Street Band’s longtime Japanese concert promoter Seijiro Udo, who died earlier this month aged 92 following a long illness.
“He was known to all of us as ‘Mr Udo,’ and he was simply one of a kind,” said Springsteen. “A perfect host and gracious guide to his beloved Japan, he was always dressed in his signature perfectly tailored suit and tie no matter the occasion. He was also a brilliant and driven concert promoter who took extraordinary care with even the tiniest details, an absolute master of his profession.
“Along with tour leaders Jon Landau and George Travis, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and dedicated team. He will be missed.”
The full list of Springteen’s tour dates for 2024 is as follows:
North America:
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Europe:
May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium
May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road
May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park
May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh
May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light
May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome
May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany
June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park
July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena
July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen
July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken
July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE
