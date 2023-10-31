Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Europe for a slate of stadium dates next year.

The group have announced a 22-show stadium run, kicking off on 5 May at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and finishing back in the UK at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.

It will also take in Northern Ireland, Ireland, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

More than 1.6 million tickets were sold for the 2023 European leg, which concluded in late July with a sold-out show at the 70,000-cap Monza Circuit in Italy. The run visited 14 countries in Europe, including multi-night stands in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen.

Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band last month on doctor’s advice as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease. The tour, which grossed $142.6m in the first half of 2023, is due to resume at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the US on 19 March next year.

“I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world”

The 74-year-old thanked his fans for their support during a recent episode of his SiriusXM E Street Radio show.

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” said Springsteen. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen has paid tribute to the E Street Band’s longtime Japanese concert promoter Seijiro Udo, who died earlier this month aged 92 following a long illness.

“He was known to all of us as ‘Mr Udo,’ and he was simply one of a kind,” said Springsteen. “A perfect host and gracious guide to his beloved Japan, he was always dressed in his signature perfectly tailored suit and tie no matter the occasion. He was also a brilliant and driven concert promoter who took extraordinary care with even the tiniest details, an absolute master of his profession.

“Along with tour leaders Jon Landau and George Travis, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and dedicated team. He will be missed.”

The full list of Springteen’s tour dates for 2024 is as follows:

North America:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Europe:

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

