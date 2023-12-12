Ticketek MD Cameron Hoy upped to new TEG role

“Cameron’s promotion recognises his significant contribution to our company and reflects TEG’s increasingly global footprint"

Ticketek MD Cameron Hoy has been promoted to TEG’s chief operating officer & head of global ticketing.

In his new role, Sydney-based Hoy will be responsible for oversight of divisions including TEG’s data science, analytics and digital divisions, product and technology in addition to leading TEG’s global ticketing operations.

“I am delighted to appoint my longtime colleague Cameron Hoy to the role of chief operating officer and head of global ticketing,” says TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones. “He is an experienced executive leader, with excellent business acumen and has a proven track record of delivering innovation and growth across our ticketing, digital and data science divisions over many years.

“Cameron’s promotion recognises his significant contribution to our company and reflects TEG’s increasingly global footprint. I look forward to continuing to work very closely with Cam in his new role and to be working together to deliver the best possible ticketing, digital and data solutions for our partners across the globe.”

“I look forward to continuing to work closely together as TEG embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation”

Hoy, who joined TEG’s Ticketek Australia division in 2007, says he welcomes the challenge of the new position.

“I am immensely proud of the team’s achievements and to lead teams of exceptional people who believe so strongly in our vision to continue to build the world’s leading ticketing, digital and data science platform,” he adds.

“With digital innovation and technology moving faster today than it ever has before, there’s ample opportunities for expansion and growth across the many facets of the TEG business – both locally and globally. I am delighted to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time of growth for TEG as we build TEG into a truly global organisation.

“Finally, I am particularly grateful for Geoff’s ongoing support and leadership, we have enjoyed an excellent working partnership for many years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely together as TEG embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.