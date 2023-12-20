Ticketek Australia appoints Phil King as MD

King comes to TEG with more than 20 years of experience within the industry, including roles at several major venue organisations

TEG, the Australasian ticketing, live content and data analytics company, has announced the appointment of Phil King as managing director of Ticketek Australia.

King comes to TEG with more than 20 years of experience within the industry, most recently as chief commercial officer at the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA).

Prior to joining SACA, he held senior executive positions at several major venue organisations, including general manager of The Adelaide Entertainment Centre, director of live entertainment at the International Convention Centre, and commercial manager at Qudos Bank Arena.

King will operate from TEG’s Sydney office, reporting to the newly promoted COO and head of global ticketing Cameron Hoy. King will lead Ticketek’s Client Services, Ticketing Solutions and Delivery teams to ensure the organisation continues to deliver the best ticketing solutions and service to partners.

“King is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of more than 20 years’ experience across stadia and arenas”

TEG CEO Geoff Jones congratulated King, saying: “TEG is delighted to welcome Phil in this vital role as we continue to grow the business, innovate, and deliver exceptional partnerships for our clients, and experiences for our customers.

“King is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of more than 20 years’ experience across stadia and arenas who will bring a wealth of knowledge to the business. We look forward to his appointment at TEG.”

Ticketek’s COO & head of global ticketing Cameron Hoy added: “I have known Phil for over 15 years. He is a highly respected industry executive who will bring a unique level of insight and understanding to Ticketek’s service delivery. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role at TEG.”

King said: “I am delighted to join the TEG Group at this exciting time where the organisation is growing at a rapid pace. Ticketek is one of the most innovative, all-encompassing organisations within the live events industry and I look forward to becoming part of the fabric that tells Ticketek’s next story.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.