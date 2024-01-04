Ed Lunger upped to GM, SVP of Sphere Las Vegas

Lunger previously served as vice president and assistant general manager, back-of-house operations, for the groundbreaking new venue

Sphere Entertainment Co. has promoted Ed Lunger to senior vice president/general manager of Sphere, the groundbreaking new venue that opened in Las Vegas last September.

Lunger previously served as vice president and assistant general manager, back-of-house operations, for the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue.

In his new role, Lunger will oversee a wide range of functions as part of the overall management of the venue, including building operations, event production, technical operations, guest services, food and beverage, merchandise operations, and ticket operations.

He will also work cross-functionally across the Sphere organisation to develop, execute, and support strategic plans aligned with Sphere’s overall business objectives, according to a release. Lunger is based in Las Vegas.

“I am pleased that Ed has taken on a new leadership role with Sphere,” says Rich Claffey, executive vice president and chief operations officer, Sphere.

“Ed will ensure that Sphere is well positioned to continue building on our world-class experience”

“Since its opening, Sphere has been delivering a first-of-its-kind experience to guests. With his deep expertise in venue management and operations, including at other venues in the MSG Family of Companies, Ed will ensure that Sphere is well positioned to continue building on our world-class experience.”

Lunger says: “Being part of the Sphere team opening this next-generation venue has been an honour, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to now lead our venue operations team in this new role.

“Sphere is setting a new standard for the in-venue guest experience, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organisation as we continue to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests right here in Las Vegas.”

Lunger has been a key member of the Sphere venue leadership team since 2020. Prior to that, he spent seven years on the venue operations team at the Forum arena in Inglewood, California, which was part of the MSG Family of Companies until its sale in May 2020.

Lunger’s prior experience also includes various venue operations and engineering roles at Madison Square Garden in New York, which he first joined in 1989 as an HVAC and mechanical equipment engineer.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.