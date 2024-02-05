Manchester’s AO Arena capacity upped to 23k

The 30-year-old UK venue will see a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200 as part of its £50m renovation

Manchester’s AO Arena has confirmed that its capacity will rise to 23,000 as a result of its £50 million (€59m) reconstruction – reinforcing its place as one of Europe’s biggest indoor venues.

The revamp includes a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200, supported by a new lower concourse designed to enhance the experience of the previously 21,000-cap venue’s standing floor fans. The project is set for final completion in March.

“As part of AO Arena’s redevelopment we have dramatically expanded the standing floor space which means it will compete with any other venue in the UK,” says Chris Bray, president of venue operator ASM Global Europe. “Its unique bowl configuration means that AO Arena proudly remains the biggest sporting indoor arena, and we are excited to continue to host the world’s biggest and most exciting events here in the heart of Manchester.”

In addition, digitalisation of the concourse spaces will heighten pre-show excitement and offer even more ease for guests finding their way around the arena. The venue, which has remained open throughout its redevelopment, will also boast improved acoustics, sound and sightlines also boast a host of new bars and an elevated food offering.

The artist experience has been upgraded with an all-new backstage artist compound complete with a private kitchen. Industry-leading heating and ventilation systems have been installed, which are more environmentally-friendly and sustainable.

“The AO has been pushing the music scene forward for over 27 years and over one million people walk through these legendary doors every year”

Among some of the first to witness the transformation includes Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who described the AO Arena as “the beating heart of Manchester”.

Manchester rapper Aitch visited the venue as a special surprise guest, welcoming guests to the evening festivities at the recent Topping Out ceremony.

“When the AO Arena asked me to be part of tonight I thought, how can I say no? It’s always been a huge part of the culture here in Manchester and you know I’m all about anything that gives back to the community,” he said. “The AO has been pushing the music scene forward for over 27 years and over one million people walk through these legendary doors every year, and we have them right on our doorstep.”

The 30-year-old arena also recently announced an extension of its naming rights partnership with electrical retailer AO until 2030. Recent and upcoming gigs at the venue include The 1975, Niall Horan, Ne-Yo, Depeche Mode, D-Block Europe, Rick Astley, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, Girls Aloud, Nickelback and The World of Hans Zimmer.

AO Arena is set to face competition in the city from Oak View Group’s new east Manchester development Co-op Live, which is scheduled to open this April.

