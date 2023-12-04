Australia’s Good Things fest cut short by ‘freak’ storm

Headliners Fall Out Boy were forced to leave the stage a few songs into their set as Sydney was hit with severe weather

Good Things, Australia’s largest alternative and rock music festival, was cut short on Saturday (2 December) due to a ‘freak’ storm that forced fans to evacuate the Sydney event.

US rock band Fall Out Boy were four songs into their headlining set when an announcement over the PA system urged the crowd to evacuate immediately over fears of an impending hailstorm.

“Hail storm coming with large hailstones and lightning,” the announcer stated. “Could you please orderly evacuate the site. Don’t rush and move away from the structures please.”

As the 20,000-strong crowd headed towards the single exit gate, around 9:30 pm, a sudden torrential downpour set in, leaving punters soaked as they made their way out of Centennial Park.

The storm, which hit parts of Sydney, regional New South Wales and Victoria, is said to have delivered half of Sydney’s average December rainfall in 20 minutes.

“The entire Good Things team strives to deliver the most incredible experiences for all our patrons within our control”

Organisers said the festival would restart after the storm; however, patrons were still waiting at 10.15 pm. In a statement posted to social media after 11 pm, Good Things Festival said the decision to evacuate was made by police, the State Emergency Service and event organisers.

“First and foremost, Good Things Festival paramount concern is the safety of our patrons. The entire Good Things team pour their heart and soul into the festival and strive to deliver the most incredible experiences for all our patrons within our control,” it said.

“Based on the advice from the NSW Police and the SES the Festival organisers implemented a show stop and full site evacuation in line with our approved event management and crowd safety plans.”

The downpour also pushed back the start of play in the second half of the soccer between Sydney FC and Perth Glory at Allianz Stadium at Moore Park.

Good Things is promoted by leading Australian rock promoter Destroy All Lines, which recently announced new festival, New Bloom.

The independent promoter’s upcoming concerts include All Time Low, Dance Gavin Dance, Mayday Parade, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, The Aces, Bloc Party and Interpol.

