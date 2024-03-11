x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival was marred by the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee

By James Hanley on 11 Mar 2024


The final night of Australia’s Pitch Music and Arts Festival was cancelled following an “extreme fire danger warning”, hours after the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee.

The Untitled Group-promoted camping event in Moyston, Victoria, was called off in advance of Sunday’s (10 March) scheduled finale.

“Through consultation with authorities, we have been directed to cancel the remainder of Pitch Music & Arts 2024 in light of an updated extreme fire danger warning issued this afternoon for tomorrow,” says a statement posted on the dance music festival’s social media channels.

“We have consistently followed the guidance of relevant authorities throughout the entire process. Nobody is in immediate danger. We encourage everyone on site not to rush, calmly pack-up and depart either this evening or early tomorrow.”

Additional buses were laid on to assist ticket-holders departing the festival site.

“We continue to have a police, fire and medical presence throughout the festival site to support the safety and security of patrons,” adds the statement. “Ticket-holders will receive an update as more information becomes available.”

Organisers have defended themselves against criticism for proceeding with the sold-out 18,000-cap event despite temperatures soaring as high as 39°C, noting patrons had access to “ample shade, cooling misting fans, food and water”.

“We’ve been in consistent communication with all relevant authorities regarding the weather conditions leading into the event”

“We’ve been in consistent communication with all relevant authorities regarding the weather conditions leading into the event and were advised that we could proceed as planned as late as Thursday afternoon,” they told Resident Advisor. “Of the further advice we received on Friday, we rescheduled some entertainment and incoming buses for Saturday. We’ve been in a unique situation where the fire danger rating was fluctuating but we were diligently following the advice from all emergency authorities each step of the way.

“The directive on Sunday was of a different nature and that’s why we took immediate action to cancel the festival at that time.”

The Age reports that five festivalgoers were hospitalised because of suspected substance use at the event. Antony Maugeri, 23, of Melbourne, was airlifted to hospital after becoming unresponsive in the early hours of Sunday morning, but later passed away. Promoters say they are “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and anyone in our wider community affected by this,” says a statement. “We are devastated that this has occurred at an event where community has been a driving force over the last seven years.”

While the cause of Maugeri’s death is yet to be confirmed, the chain of events has reignited the debate over drug testing at Australian festivals. It follows analysis of drug-related deaths at Australian festivals over almost a decade, which showed that most could potentially have been prevented through harm reduction strategies such as pill testing.

The study, published in January in the International Journal of Drug Policy, and led by Associate Professor Jennifer Schumann, from Monash University’s Department of Forensic Medicine, looked at drug-related deaths at music festivals throughout Australia between 1 July 2000 and 31 December 2019.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert
News|02 Feb 2024

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

Rolling Loud
News|07 Nov 2023

Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

The Miami-hailing hip-hop festival franchise had been set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in January next year

News|03 Oct 2023

Bluedot to take fallow year after weather woes

Organisers say the festival will not take place in 2024 as the Jodrell Bank site needs a period of time to "recover and regenerate"

Slipknot were booked for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival
News|12 Sep 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival latest victim of weather

The US festival, featured acts including Slipknot, Death Punch and Megadeth, was cut short by two days due to a severe storm

News|24 Nov 2023

Wind, weather and war at Euro Festival Conference

Speakers at Yourope’s fifth conference breezed through topics including globalisation, ticketing, artist booking, mental health and marketing

Popular articles

feature|08 Mar 2024

Women on the Road

news|07 Mar 2024

LN’s Berchtold: ‘Artists are developing faster’

news|11 Mar 2024

Music festival ‘visionary’ Vince Power dies at 76

news|07 Mar 2024

Young execs place bets on 2024’s breaking acts

news|07 Mar 2024

Mad Cool reveals improvements for 2024

news|08 Mar 2024

Fans can ‘pay with their blood’ for Wacken show

news|07 Mar 2024

Thousands flock to first Montreux Jazz Fest Miami

news|11 Mar 2024

Appeals court backs Lizzo over $5m festival fee

news|07 Mar 2024

Booking agency Upsurge expands to Europe

news|11 Mar 2024

Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert
News|02 Feb 2024

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

Rolling Loud
News|07 Nov 2023

Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

The Miami-hailing hip-hop festival franchise had been set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in January next year

News|03 Oct 2023

Bluedot to take fallow year after weather woes

Organisers say the festival will not take place in 2024 as the Jodrell Bank site needs a period of time to "recover and regenerate"

Slipknot were booked for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival
News|12 Sep 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival latest victim of weather

The US festival, featured acts including Slipknot, Death Punch and Megadeth, was cut short by two days due to a severe storm

News|24 Nov 2023

Wind, weather and war at Euro Festival Conference

Speakers at Yourope’s fifth conference breezed through topics including globalisation, ticketing, artist booking, mental health and marketing

Latest jobs

Sponsorship Sales DirectorAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £85K + Commission & Benefits

Tour AccountantImagine Exhibitions Inc.

EuropeFull Time£60K

Strategy & Insights AnalystAEG Europe

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Benefits

Tour Accountant, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UK (with some travel)Full Time£46K - £51K + Benefits