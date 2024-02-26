x

news

Soldout Productions secures Caribana Fest stake

The strategic partnership sees the Lausanne-based promoter join forces with festival founder Tony Lerch and Samuel Galley

By James Hanley on 26 Feb 2024

Caribana Festival


image © Rxnd

Switzerland’s Soldout Productions has acquired a majority stake in Caribana Productions, owner of the Caribana Festival brand.

The strategic partnership sees Lausanne-based Soldout joining forces with festival founder Tony Lerch and Samuel Galley, who is also the owner and general manager of Swiss concert promoter Just Because.

Soldout director Julien Rouyer says the collaboration presents fresh opportunities for the agency, in addition to securing a bright and stable future for the festival.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Tony Lerch, Samuel Galley, and the entire Caribana team,” says Rouyer. “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Soldout Productions and the Caribana Festival, and we look forward to sharing our vision with fans around Switzerland and the world.”

Julien Rouyer and Samuel Galley will jointly manage the event moving forward

Launched in 1992, Caribana Festival is one of Western Switzerland’s premier music festivals, welcoming 30,000 people each year to its lake of Geneva shore site. Lou Reed, Patti Smith, ZZ Top, Katy Perry, Queens of the Stone
Age, Nickelback, Simple Minds, Morcheeba, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, Editors, Sum 41, One Republic, 30 Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons, Kodaline, Pixies are among the acts that have performed at the festival down the years.

Soldout aims to build upon the event’s legacy while introducing innovative ideas and experiences, with Rouyer and Galley set to jointly manage the event moving forward.

The 32nd edition of Caribana Festival will take place in Crans (VD), Switzerland, from 5-8 June. The line-up will be announced on 29 February.

 

