Ultra Miami’s first day cut short due to severe weather

Extreme weather and its impact on open-air events was a major topic of conversation during last month’s ILMC in London

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Mar 2024

Bayfront Park, Miami, Florida, Ultra Music Festival 2013, Robert Giordano, Rolling Loud

Ultra Music Festival was forced to shut down early on Friday (22 March) due to severe weather in Miami.

The three-day EDM event, taking place at Miami’s Bayfront, opened on Friday despite warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds in the South Florida region.

Ahead of the festival, punters were advised to bring ponchos, raincoats and boots. Ultra also encouraged festival goers to text ULTRA to 48477 to stay updated with real-time safety information.

Festivities went ahead as planned until around 21:00 EDT, when Ultra issued a statement: “For your safety, Ultra Friday is temporarily shutting down. Please calmly leave the park now.”

The three-day EDM event opened on Friday despite warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds

Hardwell, a Dutch DJ and producer who was due to play the headline set on the festival’s main stage, shared a post on X, expressing his disappointment at having to cancel his performance. He wrote: “I’m crying right now, 3 months of work by the team and myself. Wow….”

At around 23:30 EDT, Ultra shared another statement, assuring fans that the festival would go ahead on Saturday despite ongoing inclement weather. It read: “Severe weather is still in the area. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!”

Ultra resumed on Saturday, with extended hours to make up for the lost time, and guests were advised to turn up with caution. Artists including Calvin Harris and Eric Prydz performed at the festival during the weekend.

Events around the globe that have been impacted by the elements over the past 12 months include Primavera Sound MadridAwakenings in the Netherlands, Slovenia’s MetalDays, the UK’s Kaleidoscope, shows by Louis Tomlinson show and Ed Sheeran in the US, Burning ManTaylor Swift in Brazil, Elton John in New Zealand and Wacken Open Air in Germany.

Extreme weather and its impact on open-air events was a major topic of conversation during last month’s ILMC in London. Read more here.

 

Fall Out Boy were four songs into their set when the attendees were asked to evacuate
News|04 Dec 2023

Australia’s Good Things fest cut short by ‘freak’ storm

Headliners Fall Out Boy were forced to leave the stage a few songs into their set as Sydney was hit with severe weather

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert
News|02 Feb 2024

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

News|11 Mar 2024

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival was marred by the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee

Jon Collins, LIVE
News|06 Mar 2024

LIVE rues budget’s ‘missed opportunity’ on VAT cut

“20% VAT on tickets in the UK is vastly out of step with our competitors in Europe and North America,” says CEO Jon Collins

News|24 Nov 2023

Wind, weather and war at Euro Festival Conference

Speakers at Yourope’s fifth conference breezed through topics including globalisation, ticketing, artist booking, mental health and marketing

