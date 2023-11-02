Australia gains new touring alt-rock festival

Leading rock promoter Destroy All Lines is assembling the genre's best international and domestic acts for New Bloom Fest

Leading Australian rock promoter Destroy All Lines has announced a new touring festival for alternative rock and punk fans.

New Bloom Fest will hit the East Coast of Australia between 15–17 March 2024, visiting Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney and Melbourne Pavilion.

The inaugural event, co-presented with triple j and Short.Fast.Loud, will be headlined by US rock band Citizen for what will be their first tour of Australia since 2019.

Other North American acts on the bill include post-hardcore bands Movements and Touché Amoré, pop-punk outfit No Pressure, rock band Fleshwater and Canadian grunge duo Soft Cell.

Domestic acts on the bill include Eat Your Heart Out performing at the Brisbane date, Amends in Sydney, Born Free in Melbourne and more.

Promoters have dubbed New Bloom Fest “a festival overflowing with exceptional fresh talent from the alternative and punk scene at home and abroad”.

Destroy All Lines’ festival portfolio also includes Good Things, currently Australia’s largest alternative and rock music festival, which will be headlined by Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit this year.

The independent promoter’s upcoming concerts include All Time Low, Dance Gavin Dance, Mayday Parade, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, The Aces, Bloc Party and Interpol.

