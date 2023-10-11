Rammstein announce 2024 European stadium tour

Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2024, coinciding with the band’s 30th anniversary.

The 18-date tour will launch in the Czech Republic on 11 May and go on to visit Germany, Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and Italy, before finishing back in their native Germany for two nights in Gelsenkirchen from 26-27 July.

Prosecutors in Germany confirmed in August that they had dropped an investigation into Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Lindemann denied the claims, which were dismissed by his legal team as “without exception untrue”.

The investigation was opened in June following accusations by several women, but Berlin’s prosecution office said: “The evaluation of the available evidence — above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses — has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex.”

Lawyers for Lindemann said: “The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences.”

Calls were made to cancel the metal band’s 2023 stadium run after the allegations came to light in May, but the dates continued as planned.

Frontman Till Lindemann is also embarking on a solo tour next month

At the band’s request, tickets for next year’s concerts will have the full name of the buyer printed on them in an effort to clamp down on the resale market. The ticket holder will be required to present their ID to gain access entry to the stadium, along with the rest of their party.

Rammstein and European promoter MCT Agentur previously obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, banning the resale site from reselling tickets for the group’s 2023 tour.

Lindemann is also embarking on a solo tour next month, for which more than 80,000 tickets were sold in 48 hours.

The full list of Rammstein tour dates is as follows:

11.05.2024 – Czech Republic, Prague, Airport Letnany

15.05.2024 – Germany, Dresden, Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)

16.05.2024 – Germany, Dresden, Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)

24.05.2024 – Serbia, Belgrade, Ušce Park

30.05.2024 – Greece, Athens

05.06.2024 – Spain, San Sebastián, Estadio Anoeta

08.06.2024 – France, Marseille, Orange Vélodrome

11.06.2024 – Spain, Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

15.06.2024 – France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium

18.06.2024 – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Goffertpark

23.06.2024 – Ireland, Dublin, RDS Arena

27.06.2024 – Belgium, Ostend, Park Nieuwe Koers

05.07.2024 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Valbyparken

17.07.2024 – Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

18.07.2024 – Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

21.07.2024 – Italy, Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena (Campovolo)

26.07.2024 – Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

27.07.2024 – Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

