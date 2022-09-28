Viagogo banned from reselling Rammstein tickets

The secondary ticketing platform is now legally prohibited from reselling tickets to the band's 2023 European stadium tour

German heavy rock band Rammstein and European promoter MCT Agentur have obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo.

The restraining order, issued by the district court of Hamburg, means that Viagogo is banned from reselling tickets for the band’s 2023 European stadium tour.

It is the second time the Hamburg Regional Court has legally prohibited the Switzerland-headquartered company from reselling Rammstein tickets, following an identical injunction in 2019.

“Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market”

The most recent court order is based on the consumer protection regulations that were newly defined in May 2022.

“Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market,” says Attorney Sebastian Ott. “The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

As a result of the injunction, Eventim is the only platform authorised to sell tickets. In addition, only the person whose full name is noted on the ticket will be admitted – this will be checked against an ID card.

Furthermore, it is forbidden to pass on the tickets. If a buyer is unable to appear, resale is only possible via the fanSALE website distributed by Eventim – and only from 1 December, 2022.

