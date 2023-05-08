80k+ tickets sold for Rammstein singer’s solo tour

More than 80,000 tickets have been sold for Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann’s 2023 solo European tour in just 48 hours, organisers have announced.

Concerts at Emsland Arena, Lingen, Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt and Sporthalle Hamburg in Germany have already sold out, alongside a show at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium.

Promoted by DEAG’s Handwerker Promotion, the tour will kick off at the Quarterback Real Estate Arena in Leipzig, Germany on 8 November, followed by 10 more concerts in Germany. Additional stops will also take place in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, the UK, the Netherlands and France.

“We are very excited about this gigantic reception and congratulate Till Lindemann and all parties involved on this brilliant success,” says Handwerker MD Fred Handwerker.

Support on the tour will come from Aesthetic Perfection and Phantom Vision. Lindemann is also booked to perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Virginia, US, which runs from 7-10 September.

Lindemann will also join his Rammstein bandmates for the Rammstein Stadium Tour, which returns to Europe from May to August this year. In 2022, Rammstein and European promoter MCT Agentur obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, banning the resale site from reselling tickets for the band’s 2023 European stadium tour.

